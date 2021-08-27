Science advice during a pandemic: 130 countries come together in a global call for evidence-based policy making

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The largest ever independent gathering of interest groups, thought-leaders, science advisors to governments and global institutions, researchers, academics, communicators and diplomats is taking place in Montreal and online from August 30th to September 2nd. Over 2000 delegates from over 130 countries will come together to discuss what is really at stake in the relationship between science and policy making, both during crises and within our daily lives.

This event, the 4th International Conference on Science Advice to Governments, will be hosted by Professor Rémi Quirion, Chief Scientist of Québec, who will be announced as the new President of the International Network for Government Science Advice (INGSA).

"For those of us who believe wholeheartedly in evidence and the integrity of science, the past 18 months have been challenging," stated Prof. Quirion ahead of the conference, adding that "Information, correct and incorrect, can spread like a virus, and the importance of open science and access to data has never been more critical. I have no doubt that the transparent and honest discussions we will be leading from Montréal will act as a carrier-wave for greater engagement."

Rapid scientific advances in managing the Covid-19 pandemic have generated enormous public interest in scientific advice. Around the world, including in Canada, many scientists have become public celebrities as citizens engage with science like never before, yet with this newfound stardom risks blurring the line between science, scientists and politics.

Highlights of the conference will include, among other topics:

August 30 th :

: A panel led by Romain Murenzi, Executive Director, The World Academy of Sciences ( Italy ) will examine which factors made the difference in Covid-19 advice.

) will examine which factors made the difference in Covid-19 advice. August 31 st :

: Mami Mizutori, head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and a Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General ( Japan ) will discuss the role that evidence and policy have in protecting our common future, as the world faces increasing natural and climatic threats.

) will discuss the role that evidence and policy have in protecting our common future, as the world faces increasing natural and climatic threats. September 1 st :

: Professor Rémi Quirion will replace Sir Peter Gluckman ( New Zealand ) as President of INGSA on September 1 st . He is the first Canadian to occupy the position.

September 2 nd :

: The creation of a new Francophone Network in Science Advice will be announced.



A plenary session with Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh of Sainte-Justine UHC, outgoing Chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) will take a concrete look at science advice practices in various contexts (national, regional, sub-regional, municipal) in the Francophonie.

The conference will be hosted at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal, Québec, Canada and online. Visit ingsa2021.org for the complete schedule and list of speakers.

About the Chief Scientist of Québec

For the past 10 years, Quebec's Chief Scientist, Rémi Quirion, has advised the government on research development and served as Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds de recherche du Québec.

About the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ)

Reporting to the ministre de l'Économie et de l'Innovation, the FRQ strive to ensuring the strategic and coherent development as well as the financial support of Québec research, support the training of researchers, establish the necessary partnerships to carry out their mission, and promote and support knowledge mobilization. Please see our website: https://frq.gouv.qc.ca/en/ .

About INGSA

Founded in 2014 with regional chapters in Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, INGSA has quicky established an important reputation as a collaborative platform for policy exchange, capacity building and research across diverse global science advisory organisations and national systems. Currently, over 5000 individuals and institutions are listed as members. INGSA operates as an affiliated body of the International Science Council which acts as trustee of INGSA funds and hosts its governance committee. INGSA's secretariat is based in Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. www.ingsa.org

SOURCE INGSA

For further information: For further information and to request an interview with one of the panellists: Geneviève Fontaine, [email protected], +1 (514) 434-2347