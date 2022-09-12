MONTREAL , Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM) is proud to reveal the architectural designs of its new downtown Museum opening in 2025 at 3535 Blvd. St-Laurent. Created by KPMB Architects + Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture, the winning designs were selected following an international architectural competition.

Based on the pillars of memory, education, and community, the striking new building will contain multiple exhibition spaces, classrooms, an auditorium, a memorial garden, and a dedicated survivor testimony room. Construction on the new Museum will begin in the fall of 2023.

The MHM is moving from its current Cote-des-Neiges location in response to growing demand for its educational programs about the Holocaust, genocide, and human rights. Facing a rise of racism, antisemitism, and discrimination, the new MHM will have a broader impact in galvanizing communities throughout Quebec and Canada to fight all forms of hatred and persecution.

The Museum's Give Voice fundraising campaign has raised $85 million of the $90 million project with generous contributions from Heritage Canada ($20 million), the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec ($20 million), the City of Montreal ($1.5 million), the Azrieli Foundation ($15 million) and numerous private donors. The public is encouraged to contribute to the campaign and join their voices to the Museum's.

"We are delighted to share the designs of our new Museum which will be an important space of learning, action, and coming together," stated Daniel Amar, Executive Director of the MHM. "The brilliant design succeeded in creating a space of powerful architecture that remains respectful and sensitive to the difficult history of the Holocaust and its human rights legacy that will be transmitted within its walls. While we eagerly await our opening on Blvd. St-Laurent, we invite everyone to get involved today and Give Voice to help support their new Montreal Holocaust Museum."

About Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture: Since 1988, Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker Architecture has been actively involved in the fields of architecture, landscape, and urban design. For each project, the firm's multidisciplinary approach begins with a careful reading of the site and the intrinsic qualities of the surroundings revealing traces of the past through a resolutely contemporary language. Characterized by their bold simplicity, Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker's projects have been recognized at the international, national, and provincial level for their commitment to high-quality and well-considered design that creates enduring environments at all scales. In 2016, Renée Daoust and Réal Lestage were awarded the Prix Ernest-Cormier, the highest distinction awarded by the Government of Québec in the fields of Architecture and Design.

About KPMB Architects: KPMB Architects is an internationally recognized practice based in Canada. The firm's wide-ranging work has earned over 400 respected awards, including 18 Governor General's Medals, Canada's highest honour. The firm's 150 highly collaborative professionals form interdisciplinary teams to develop innovative, regenerative design solutions that meet clients' needs and address the major challenges of our time. Guided by their vision and anchored by their values, the firm is committed to shaping a more equitable and sustainable future through architecture and design.

About the MHM: The Montreal Holocaust Museum educates people of all ages and backgrounds about the Holocaust, while sensitizing the public to the universal perils of antisemitism, racism, hate, and indifference. Through its Museum, its commemorative programs and educational initiatives, the Montreal Holocaust Museum promotes respect for diversity and the sanctity of human life.

The 32 projects received in the first stage of the architectural competition are available in the Canadian Competitions Catalogue.

