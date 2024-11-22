Aging population, new drug molecules fuel growth in the specialty medication sector.

Le Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux du Québec estimates that approximately 700,000 Québecers have or are carriers of a rare disease. 1

The Canadian specialty pharmacy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2030 with a future market value expected to reach $14,192.50 million USD . 2

. Forty-five per cent of Canadians live with at least one chronic condition.3

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Pharmacie Michael Assaraf, a leader in specialty medication for complex, chronic and rare diseases, yesterday inaugurated its new facility under the Sanavie brand. The expansion provides Québecers living with difficult to treat medical conditions an advanced continuum of services aimed at optimizing the benefits of their prescribed specialty medications.

With an estimated 45 per cent of Canadians living with at least one chronic condition3, the demand for novel therapeutic options is rapidly increasing. The rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's and ulcerative colitis, and multiple sclerosis, combined with an aging population and the complexity of patient care, is driving the need for personalized specialty medication management.2

The name Sanavie is derived from the Latin words for health (sana) and life (vie). The new name embodies the pharmacy's mission to support patients throughout their treatment journey and better reflects the company's comprehensive services in specialty medication management.

Established in 2008 by Québec pharmacist Michael Assaraf, the rebrand coincides with the completion of a major expansion that doubles their space to 18,000 square feet to accommodate more than 70 employees along with increased cold storage capacity and an expanded logistics department to manage the complex medication movement from pharmacy to patient or healthcare facility. The expansion will also result in upwards of 30 per cent more jobs.

"Specialty medication management is what defines and differentiates us," said Sanavie President and pharmacy owner Michael Assaraf. "At Sanavie we do everything to ensure the patient understands their condition and the medications prescribed. Drug therapies are only effective if patients can access them and if they are taken properly. Our efforts to optimize medication adherence at every touchpoint is part of our holistic approach to pharmacy care."

Sanavie employs a team of full-time reimbursement specialists. These individuals carry the burden of navigating the complexities of obtaining insurance coverage and drug access while communicating with all major insurers daily. A large, full-time team of pharmacists and nurses spend hours with patients to discuss side effects, address questions, insecurities, and provide training and support on how to administer their medication. It is not unusual for these calls to take upwards of 45 minutes each prior to the first administration of a specialty medication. Sanavie's proactive approach also involves regularly checking in on patients to ensure they are sticking to their treatment plan. This level of medication management is key to supporting improved health outcomes.4

The staffing complement and scope of services that Sanavie provides are intentionally structured to streamline the patients' treatment plan, so patients can focus on getting better instead of on the anxiety provoking and time-consuming steps that are part of organizing challenging health conditions. All these services are included in the regular cost of medication as long as patients opt into Sanavie's Patient Management Program.

"The burden of a disease like Crohn's or ulcerative colitis can be enormous on the patient and their family. While we work to find a cure, medications to alleviate life-altering symptoms are mainstay therapy," said Lori Radke, President and CEO at Crohn's and Colitis Canada. "We rely on experts in specialty medication to guide patients on how to take their medication as prescribed, answer questions in real-time, help navigate drug coverage, and ensure the product is stored and delivered under stringent conditions. We are very thankful for these specialty medication services."

About Specialty Medication

Specialty medications are transforming the treatment of complex conditions, offering groundbreaking advancements in managing diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, macular degeneration, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. Handling these medications demands a highly coordinated approach, from ensuring optimal drug adherence and providing extensive patient counseling to offering reimbursement assistance and maintaining a precisely managed "cold chain" supply system. This system preserves medications in a refrigerated environment from manufacturing through to patient administration, safeguarding their efficacy and safety.

Pharmacies specializing in these medications support patients not only with their prescriptions but also by helping them navigate the complexities of their treatment. This model fosters patient engagement, empowering them to take an active role in managing their health outcomes with professional support at every step.

About Sanavie

Sanavie, with over 15 years of experience, leads Québec in specialty medication services, supporting patients with chronic, complex, and rare conditions across areas such as gastroenterology, dermatology, cancer, autoimmune diseases, and rare genetic disorders. Our continuum of services encompasses adherence support, reimbursement assistance, patient education, and secure medication delivery across Québec, ensuring comprehensive care for those in need.

As a trusted partner in specialized pharmacy care, Sanavie collaborates closely with healthcare providers and community pharmacists, extending specialized services for patients requiring complex medication management. A founding member of the Regroupement des pharmacies de médicaments de spécialité du Québec (RPMSQ) Sanavie upholds a commitment to patient choice and ethical standards, including refusal to partner with patient support programs that limit pharmacy selection. Our dedicated team is here to advance the specialty medication sector and to prioritize patient-centric care and access.

