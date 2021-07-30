"As a Canadian-based organization, our team is honoured to have been chosen to contribute to the redevelopment of one of Ontario's most iconic destinations. We are excited to bring an innovative and themed adventure park to Ontario Place – one that creates a magical atmosphere, while offering immersive, family-friendly outdoor activities for all ages," explains Jean-Philippe Duchesneau, Co-owner, Ecorecreo Group.

Bringing magical family experiences to a Canadian historical site

The Ecorecreo Group was recently looking to expand its activities to the Greater Toronto Area. The demand for participative and immersive activities is increasingly popular and the strategic position of Ontario Place has made it the ideal opportunity to develop an adventure park in a unique setting. With its history, waterfront location, majestic views of Toronto and proximity to the city centre, Ontario Place represents an ideal location to attract both local visitors and tourists from around the globe.

"Ecorecreo Group is a home-grown Canadian success story, with their Voiles en Voiles adventure park quickly becoming one of Montreal's must-see attractions," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. "The all-season, family-friendly adventure park they will bring the same level of success to Ontario Place – creating unforgettable memories for a new generation of visitors, while boosting Ontario's economy, creating good jobs, and playing a key role in supporting Ontario's social and economic recovery."

The Ecorecreo Group is proud to create this new family destination which aims to provide a fun filled challenging experience that builds cooperation and immerses people of all ages in an imaginary world, from beginning to end.

"With this new concept, we want to continue revolutionizing the adventure park industry and, more broadly, the family entertainment industry. We also want to immerse our visitors in a new forward-looking theme genre and bring our narrative-driven challenges and activities to a new audience here in Toronto. The park will become an anchor for our development in Ontario and will once more demonstrate our know-how and the excellence of our concepts" concludes Nicolas Gosselin, Co-owner, Ecorecreo Group.

About Ecorecreo Group

Founded in 1998, Ecorecreo Group is a Canadian-based company specializing in the development and operation of creative, outdoor and environmentally friendly activities. The Group operates seven trademarks and employs more than 250 workers in 20 summer and winter sites combined across Quebec.

Ecorecreo will bring an all-season, family-friendly adventure park to Ontario Place. This new themed park will include aerial obstacle courses, net-based aerial adventures, ziplines, escape rooms and many other activities for all ages. Ecorecreo Group's mission is to serve city dwellers and tourists alike by giving them access to a fun and family-oriented adventure park that will help bring back the magical atmosphere to Ontario Place.

In 2015, the Group launched Voiles en Voiles in the Old Port of Montreal, a thrilling adventure park set in a World of Pirates and Explorers, that quickly became one of Montreal's must-see attractions.

SOURCE Groupe Écorécréo

For further information: For media inquiries, or to schedule an interview with an Ecorecreo spokesperson, please contact: Katherine Vanda, Collaborator, Matom Communication, 514-318-3068, [email protected]