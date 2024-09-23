MONTONI TO BUILD QUÉBEC'S LARGEST CULTURAL SITE

$150 million: the new cultural complex in downtown Laval

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The groundbreaking ceremony took place today for Laval's new cultural facility, which will include a main library and a centre dedicated to professional artistic creation. Completion of this ambitious project – the largest cultural site in Quebec of the last decade, valued at nearly $150 million – was awarded to Montoni Group. The design announcement was made at Espace Montmorency, one of MONTONI's flagship projects, in the presence of Québec's Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, Christopher Skeete, and the Mayor of Laval, Stéphane Boyer. Designed by a consortium of Atelier TAG and NEUF architect(e)s, this innovative building will cover almost 258,000 square feet. It is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.

The four-storey complex will serve as Laval's cultural hub, with facilities including an auditorium, art gallery, dance studio and event spaces. In order to encourage artistic residencies, it will also feature accommodation for artists. The project is receiving financial support of $44 million from the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications and more than $6 million from the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs as part of the Government of Québec's 2030 Plan for a Green Economy.

MONTONI: A key partner

Located in the heart of Laval's new downtown, just steps from Espace Montmorency, this achievement will add to MONTONI's already impressive portfolio in the region.

"We are honoured to be able to contribute to our city's growth and vitality with this ambitious and forward-looking project for our community. The architectural genius behind the site and the technological innovations in energy efficiency make it a model of sustainable development and design of public infrastructure."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

To secure this contract, MONTONI joined forces with a team specially dedicated to the project's design and construction, comprising a consortium of Atelier TAG and NEUF architect(e)s, along with Martin Roy et Associés, Services conseils en structure BCA, Équipe Laurence, Pelletier & Associés Conseils and Projet Paysage.

A sustainable project from foundation to roof

The building, which is targeting LEED Gold certification, will be designed to the highest standards of sustainability. To meet the challenges of climate change, an integrated sponge park will ensure effective management of rainwater, replenish the water table and preserve biodiversity.

The project will also include advanced electromechanical features for energy efficiency, such as photovoltaic curtain walls with air pre-heating and a geothermal well.

The green rooftop terrace, accessible to the public, will help combat heat islands, improve water management, support biodiversity, capture atmospheric pollutants and enhance the site's overall energy efficiency.

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among its construction projects now under way, is targeting LEED certification for another close to 7 million square feet. Additionally, it is in the process of acquiring zero-carbon building (ZCB) certification for nearly 4.5 million square feet. MONTONI's ambition is to build the real estate heritage of tomorrow that will be a source of pride for future generations. https://groupemontoni.com/en

