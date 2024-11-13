Modern, sustainable spaces in a booming business environment

MASCOUCHE, QC, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - MONTONI today announced, alongside Mascouche's mayor, Guillaume Tremblay, the start of construction on 16 industrial condominium units in the CentrOparc of Mascouche. The project, with an estimated worth of nearly $25 million, is being designed by the firm Archi-Tech Design, and will offer optimum flexibility to businesses seeking modern spaces suitable for industrial use across two buildings totalling 82,000 square feet. The 16 industrial condos are now available for sale, providing investors and businesses the opportunity to own a turnkey unit adaptable to their specific needs while benefiting from a strategic location close to major transportation corridors and a booming business environment.

"This opportunity to purchase a turnkey industrial condo in such a strategic, high-growth setting is truly unique. We are confident that this investment will help businesses develop and prosper."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

Choice location

The project is situated strategically in the heart of Mascouche's CentrOparc, offering future occupants optimum visibility and a dynamic business context created by a rapidly expanding district. Besides its proximity to Montréal and direct access to highways 640 and 25, the site's advantages include its innovative design, which is attractive to businesses looking for opportunities.

Designed and built by MONTONI, the CentrOparc in Mascouche represents a total investment of nearly $400 million and has enabled the creation of close to 1,000 jobs—an unprecedented achievement for the city. The incoming owners of the new industrial condominium units will be steps away from major businesses including Mondor, St-Hubert, EMJ Metals, Blanchelle, EEGT, Ménagez-Vous, Jacmar, Desjardins and Quilicot—a truly dynamic ecosystem conducive to collaboration and innovation.

Environmentally responsible

The condos are being designed and built to the standards of the Distinction by MONTONI program, with sustainability measures enabling reductions in drinking-water consumption of nearly 30% and energy savings of more than 15%. Employees will also enjoy a comfortable working environment, with improved air quality and abundant natural light, resulting in a stimulating, healthy workplace.

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among construction projects underway, is targeting LEED certification for nearly 7 million square feet. Construction is also nearing completion on some 4.5 million square feet of Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

