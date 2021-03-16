/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), the manager of the Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (the "Fund"), today announced distributions for the Fund.

Monthly distributions

For months ending March and April 2021, the Fund will make the following distributions.

Fund TSX

Symbol Distribution

Amount

(per unit) Record Date Payment Date Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class A) FRL.UN $0.054167 March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021 Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class A) FRL.UN $0.054167 April 30, 2021 May 14, 2021 Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed $0.054167 (U.S.) March 31, 2021 April 15, 2021 Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed $0.054167 (U.S.) April 30, 2021 May 14, 2021

Due to the termination of the Fund on or about May 28, 2021 (the "Termination Date"), there will be no month end May 2021 distribution as all units will be redeemed on the Termination Date.

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with a growing global presence and approximately C$180.2 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The Company delivers customized and multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediary and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

