Three tourism organizations in the Montérégie region receive a total of over $750,000 in funding from CED.

SAINT-JUDE, QC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated over $100 billion in annual revenues before being decimated by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada introduced the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500 million pan–Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector deal with the impact of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, which is administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, announced a total of $780,250 in funding for three tourism organizations in the Montérégie region that have been funded by CED under the TRF: the Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie; the Regroupement indépendant pour la relance économique de la région de Sorel–Tracy - Statera expérience; and La Rabouillère. This funding announcement is part of a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; a report on the TRF was unveiled on June 28, 2023.

Additional information about the four projects can be found in the related backgrounder. The projects will help increase the number of tourists who visit the Montérégie region and allow local businesses to attract potential clients.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies on a strong tourism industry made up of organizations with deep roots in the regional economy. The players in this sector are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding an economy that is stronger, greener and more resilient and inclusive.

"Our government has invested to maintain and rebuild the tourism ecosystem in the Montérégie region and right across Quebec. Thanks to significant Government of Canada support and the incredible efforts of our entrepreneurs and workers in the tourism sector, we are seeing an impressive recovery taking place. Together, we will ensure the tourism experience we offer to visitors from around the world remains attractive."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"The tourism industry showcases Canada' culture and diversity to visitors from around the world. Our government has always been very aware of the importance of tourism in Canada and continues to step up to the plate to assist tourism-sector businesses and organizations. The investments announced today will help three dynamic local organizations look to the future. Their projects are excellent news for the Montérégie region and its rich and diversified tourism industry."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The Tourism Relief Fund was created specifically to help businesses and organizations in the tourism sector offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , of which $485 million is administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, of which is administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on , in . Over the past two years, 292 projects in Quebec have received support under the TRF. This financial aid, totalling $110,623,941 , complements the interventions of other partners, including the Government of Quebec .

have received support under the TRF. This financial aid, totalling , complements the interventions of other partners, including the Government of . CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. Through its 12 regional business offices, CED helps businesses, support organizations, and the regions of Quebec prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

