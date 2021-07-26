Targeted support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for regional transportation in Hautes-Laurentides region.

LA MACAZA, QC, July 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Regional air transportation is crucial to local economic growth, the movement of goods and the connectivity of Canadians across the country. The pandemic has had major impacts on regional air transportation ecosystems, affecting local communities and businesses from coast to coast to coast.

The Government of Canada's Regional Air Transportation Initiative (RATI), launched in March 2021, supports access to air transportation and regional ecosystems. In particular, it enables existing air connections to be maintained and ensures airports remain operational and are able to continue contributing to regional economic growth, while adapting to new post-COVID-19 realities and requirements.

Re-establishing regional service

With this in mind, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $221,000 in financial support for the Mont-Tremblant International Airport. Hit hard by the financial crisis stemming from the pandemic, the airport will use this conditional repayable contribution to maintain its operations and re-establish regional service. This CED support will lead to the creation and maintenance of 13 jobs.

The Mont-Tremblant International Airport—recognized as a major hub in developing the region's tourism markets and certified by Transport Canada as a public airport able to welcome commercial flights—also serves as a base for the Sûreté du Québec and the Canadian Armed Forces during rescue operations and search for lost individuals.

Regional air transportation is key to the economic development of communities and businesses right across Canada. It is essential to connect Canadians living in rural and remote communities to urban centres, deliver Canadian goods to the global market and welcome international visitors to all parts of the country, when it is safe to do so.

Quotes

"It is a priority of the Government of Canada to ensure communities prosper. That is why we are supporting the Mont-Tremblant Airport, a doorway into the Hautes-Laurentides region and a major asset in the region's economic development. This frontline infrastructure has been hit hard by the pandemic, and our financial assistance will enable it to consolidate its operations and ensure regional service is re-established, which is good news for both businesses and the public!"

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"It is important to protect our regional air transportation networks for the thousands of tourists who use them, the thousands of workers this sector employs and the many businesses and communities that depend on them. Air connectivity to all regions is essential to healthy, inclusive economic growth, and supporting it is part of our plan to build back a stronger, more resilient economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

The RATI, administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs), has a national budget of $206 million .

. The Initiative supports regional air ecosystems—which include regional air carriers and airports, as well as SMEs and non-profit organizations—in developing and implementing enhanced services for improved regional connectivity.

The RATI complements measures implemented by Transport Canada .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]