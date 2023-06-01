OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is making funding available to help the public and Indigenous Peoples to participate in the federal impact assessment process for the Mont Sorcier Mining Project. The Project, proposed by Voyager Metals, is a new open-pit iron and vanadium mine located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, in Quebec.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to support their participation throughout the planning phase of the federal impact assessment process. During the current public comment period, which ends on June 23, 2023, the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Agency and the Cree Nation Government, is inviting members of the public and Indigenous Peoples to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Applications received by June 30, 2023 will be considered.

For more information about the Funding Program, including eligibility criteria and the application form, please visit the project homepage on the Registry website, reference number 84616. You can also contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] or by calling 1-866-582-1884. Details about the project can also be found on the project home page.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If one is required, eligible applicants will receive additional funding to participate in a second comment period to provide feedback on the draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines and the draft Public Participation Plan.

