MONOGRAM APPLIANCES ELEVATES AT-HOME MIXOLOGY WITH THE FORGE HEATED ICE PRESS

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Monogram Appliances today announced the Canadian launch of the Monogram Forge heated ice press, a first-of-its-kind countertop appliance. The Forge uses state-of-the-art technology, including heated plates and precision temperature control, to shape ice into perfectly round, slow-melting ice spheres that chill spirits and cocktails without diluting their authentic flavours.

"From the world of meticulously crafted spirits comes Monogram's latest creation - The Forge," says Bob Park, Chief Brand Officer for GE Appliances Canada. "Our commitment to pushing the boundaries and building the most unique appliances led to the development of the Forge, a product built for the most discerning cocktail enthusiast."

Spherical ice has become the gold standard for discriminating palates that seek a slow melt to open the flavours nestled within crafted spirits, but the seamless sphere has traditionally been challenging to create at home. In just under a minute, the Monogram Forge turns gems of ice into beautiful 2.5" ice spheres, designed to preserve the flavour of the spirit in the glass while adding a quick chill to any drink. With a sleek matte black finish and brass accents, the Forge has been meticulously crafted for discerning customers.

To celebrate the Canadian launch of the Forge, Monogram is partnering with the London-based, internationally-renowned mixologist Marian Beke, whose Gibson Bar was recognized as Best New European Bar in 2017 and ranked at #6 on the list of the World's 50 Best Bars. Marian made a special appearance at the Forge's national launch event hosted yesterday in Vancouver, crafting premium cocktails specifically designed to showcase the Forge ice.

"Not all ice is created equal. Ice is an incredibly important element to crafting exquisitely well-balanced cocktails," says Marian Beke. "I love the speed and precision at which the Forge creates spherical ice - and the finished product is truly next level. The Forge allows home mixologists to elevate their cocktails and turn any on-the-rocks drinks into true showstoppers."

The Monogram Forge heated ice press is now available at luxury appliance retailers across Canada.

For more than 30 years, the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through artisan-inspired quality control and a relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions for discerning consumers. For more information, visit www.monogram.ca

