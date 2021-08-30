Monogram Appliances & Chef Patrick Kriss Announce New Partnership Committed to Celebrating Culinary Excellence

Both Patrick and the new Monogram Professional Range have been honoured for excellence in their respective fields. Kriss' Alo, of course, has been the recipient of accolades including "Toronto's Best New Restaurant" (Toronto Life), "Canada's Best Restaurant" (Canada's 100 Best) and a rare four star review from the Globe and Mail. And Patrick himself was named Outstanding Chef of 2017, 2018, and 2019 by Canada's 100 Best Restaurants. The Monogram Professional Range recently received the prestigious Architectural Digest Great Design Award for excellence and has long been the choice of professional chefs appearing in numerous national and international cooking competitions.

"Patrick has set a new standard for excellence in fine dining, and redefined the culinary landscape in Canada" said Bob Park, Chief of Brands for GE Appliances Canada. "Working with Patrick was such a natural fit, his attention to detail and his unparalleled commitment to his craft are really synonymous with what defines Monogram."

Next month, in celebration of the new partnership and the launch of the new Monogram Professional Range, Patrick and the Alo team will take over Toronto's Monogram Design Centre to host an exclusive five-course luxury dinner for frontline healthcare workers - paying tribute to their outstanding service throughout the course of the pandemic. The meal will, of course, be prepared on the new Monogram Professional Range.

"As someone who is incredibly passionate about creating sophisticated and unique culinary journeys in my restaurants, I'm proud to be partnering with Monogram to bring an elevated cooking experience into the home," said Patrick. "The opportunity to work with Monogram to show our appreciation to frontline healthcare workers who have worked tirelessly to keep Canadians safe and healthy is an honour and a privilege," explained Kriss.

Torontonians can now nominate themselves - or a healthcare professional in their life - to attend the exclusive event. For more information and to enter, please visit TorontoLife.com .

The reinvented Monogram professional range introduces best-in-class features highlighted by the most powerful and precise multi-stack burners available on the market today and is now available at select retailers across Canada.

About Monogram

For more than 30 years, the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through artisan-inspired quality control and a relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions to discerning consumers. For more information, visit www.monogram.ca

About Patrick Kriss

From Toronto to New York to France, Chef Patrick Kriss has thrived in some of the most prestigious kitchens around the world, including in the Michelin-starred restaurant, Daniel. Today, Patrick is the founder of Alo Food Group, a celebrated group of restaurants and spaces, which includes Alo, Aloette, Alobar Yorkville, and Salon.

