Monnaie Collection Royale issues special-edition coin set celebrating inauguration of Samuel de Champlain Bridge

Available at multiple points of sale, including souvenir shops in Montréal and selected Canada Post counters (in Jean Coutu pharmacies) as well as from monnaieroyale.com for $19.95, this set from Monnaie Collection Royale is the perfect souvenir immortalizing the inauguration of this monumental feat of engineering that symbolizes the immense pride of the people of Québec and all of Canada.

The Samuel de Champlain Bridge, to be officially inaugurated on June 28, 2019, is an impressive, modern gateway to Greater Montréal, reflecting the reality of the region and meeting the diverse transportation needs of its users. More than 2,000 dedicated individuals worked hard over a period of four years to design, plan and build the bridge, named in honour of one of Canada's best-known historical figures.

ABOUT MONNAIE COLLECTION ROYALE

Monnaie Collection Royale has been the official distributor of precious metals and collectibles from the Royal Canadian Mint for more than 20 years. Its mission is to promote its products nationally as well develop new projects and prestige concepts. With outstanding expertise in investment, Monnaie Collection Royale also offers simple solutions for the acquisition and sale of precious metals, including gold, silver and platinum coins, wafers and bars.

