Joining Leroux is a strong team of inspiring personalities from the broader business community. An equal number of inside directors, drawn from lg2 partners and senior management, will be present to ensure equal representation on the new board. There will be thirteen directors in total:

Monique Leroux, C.M., O.Q., FCPA, Corporate Director, Chairman of the Board, lg2

Claude Auchu , Partner, CEO, lg2

, Partner, CEO, lg2 Joe Strolz , Vice-President, Operations, Shopify

, Vice-President, Operations, Shopify Julie Tremblay , Corporate Director

, Corporate Director Nathalie Francisci , CRHA-IAS.A - CRHP-ICD.D, Executive Area President, East, Gallagher

, CRHA-IAS.A - CRHP-ICD.D, Executive Area President, East, Gallagher Norman Jaskolka , FCPA, CEO of Sweet Park Capital and Chairman of the ALDO Group

, FCPA, CEO of Sweet Park Capital and Chairman of the ALDO Group Ravy Por , Executive Director and Leader of the Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence & Emerging Technologies, KPMG Quebec

, Executive Director and Leader of the Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence & Emerging Technologies, KPMG Quebec Alexis Robin , Partner, Executive Vice-President, Brand and Strategic Initiatives, lg2

, Partner, Executive Vice-President, Brand and Strategic Initiatives, lg2 Chris Hirsch , Partner, Vice-President, Executive, Creative Director - Toronto , lg2

, Partner, Vice-President, Executive, Creative Director - , lg2 Marc Fortin , Partner, Head of Product - Montreal , lg2

, Partner, Head of Product - , lg2 Mireille Côté, Partner, President - Quebec City , lg2

, lg2 Nicolas Baldovini , Partner, Vice-President, Executive Creative Director, Digital Experience, lg2

, Partner, Vice-President, Executive Creative Director, Digital Experience, lg2 Pénélope Fournier , Partner, President - Montreal , lg2

Progressive, proactive governance

With its new board, lg2 is going above and beyond traditional governance practices for private businesses of its size. In Quebec, only 30% of small businesses—fewer than one in three—are governed by a board of directors according to Laval University research institute Centre d'expertise en gouvernance de sociétés. Even among small businesses with boards, few choose to include outside directors.

The new lg2 board members, appointed effective immediately, underwent a rigorous, impartial, and independent selection process. The arrival of recognized leaders from different backgrounds and with broad experience will position lg2 to continue its development and remain an independent Canadian firm at a time when many service companies are being sold to foreign interests. This model fosters a diversity of viewpoints and facilitates recruitment of directors representative of lg2's areas of expertise, markets, and entire stakeholder community.

The governance review was an unparalleled opportunity for lg2 to make client and talent central parts of its recruitment, talent retention, and business growth efforts and its shareholder model of leadership development. To this end, a new Talent and Leadership Development Council, chaired by Marc Fortin, has been created and will work alongside with the Chair of the Board and the CEO. The goal is to identify and foster emerging talent in a way that secures lg2's future.

An experienced Board Chair

Monique Leroux shares lg2's corporate vision and understands that the firm has the drive and potential to realize it fully in Quebec, across Canada, and around the world, making her the ideal chair to guide a mature company toward its growth and development vision.

Ms Leroux is a highly experienced businesswoman and corporate director known for such high-profile roles as chair and CEO of Desjardins Group (2008 to 2016) and chair of the board of directors of Investissement Québec. Today, Ms. Leroux is a senior advisor with Fiera Capital and board chair of both the Government of Canada's Industry Strategy Council and the Conservatoire de musique et d'art dramatique du Québec (CMADQ). She also holds key board appointments with leading international firms. She is a member of the Order of Canada, an officer of the Ordre national du Québec, and a Chevalier of the French Légion d'honneur.

Monique Leroux has a history of collaboration with lg2 that began through the Fondation de l'Institut de cardiologie de Montréal.

Quotes

"I'm thrilled to be part of lg2's success and growth. I believe in the company's vision of the future, which is about putting creativity to work to create positive impacts for its clients and communities. The main reason I joined the board was to work with people who put their heart into their work and are driven by a can-do spirit, sense of conviction, and progressive values that I fully embrace."

- Monique Leroux, Chair of the Board, lg2





"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in lg2's history. It's wonderful knowing that we'll be supported by a board that includes not only lg2's leaders but some of the biggest names in the business community. Bringing Monique Leroux on as board chair sends a clear message that lg2 is a mature player and appealing employer on the Canadian creative scene."

- Claude Auchu, Partner, CEO, lg2

About lg2

lg2 is a brand experience agency that believes in putting creativity to work to help build a better world. It is home to a wide range of expertise that it taps to develop new ideas and bring its clients' most ambitious goals to life. Our talented people are dedicated to supporting and inspiring our clients to discover the best way to move forward, shape their culture, and achieve lasting success.

For the past two years, lg2 has been a member of the select club of Canada's Best Managed Companies. In addition to its Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec City offices, lg2 is active internationally as a member of Worldwide Partners (WPI), one of the largest global networks of independent agencies with 70 members in 40 countries. Visit www.lg2.com.

INFORMATION

lg2: A snapshot

482 employees in Montreal , Quebec City , and Toronto

, , and Largest independent creative agency in Canada

100% Canadian-owned by 26 owner/managers (over 80% in Quebec ), many 2nd and 3rd generation entrepreneurs

), many 2nd and 3rd generation entrepreneurs Average age, lg2 partners : 44

Average age, lg2 employees : 36, 31 % of whom are less than 30 years old

61% of management roles held by women; 65% of employees are women

Most awarded agency in Quebec in the last 12 years

in the last 12 years Named Canada's top digital agency in 2022 (and one of top 5 best international digital agencies) at CSSDesign Awards

top digital agency in 2022 (and one of top 5 best international digital agencies) at CSSDesign Awards Recently listed as one of the top 5 Canadian agencies by Strategy's Creative Report Card.

En 2021, lg2 was named Silver Design Agency by Strategy (Brunico Communications)

