MONTRÉAL and TORONTO, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Monique F. Leroux as a Senior Advisor.

Monique is a seasoned corporate director who served as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group from 2008 to 2016. She was also Chair of Investissement Québec and serves on the boards of Michelin, BCE Inc. and Couche-Tard. She also served in leadership roles at RBC, Quebecor and as an audit partner at EY.

Monique has been recognized and honoured for her many achievements. She is a member of the Order of Canada, an Officer of the Order of Québec, a Knight of the Légion d'honneur of France and a recipient of the Woodrow Wilson Award in the United States. She has also been named a Fellow of the Order of CPAs and a Fellow of Canada's Institute of Corporate Directors. In recognition of her outstanding contribution to the business sector and to her community, she has received honorary doctorates from eight Canadian universities.

Monique will bring her varied expertise and knowledge to Teneo's clients. As one of the few executives with deep roots on both sides of the Atlantic, Ms. Leroux will also bring a unique perspective to Teneo's management team.

"We are very pleased to welcome Monique Leroux to Teneo as a Senior Advisor," said James Crossland, Chairman & CEO of Teneo Canada. "Monique's vast experience and credibility – not only within Québec, but across Canada and Europe – will be invaluable to our team and the CEOs we advise. We are honoured she has chosen to work with us as we continue to grow our business, both in Canada and globally."

Monique added, "I have been very impressed with the exceptional talent and quality of advice provided by Teneo to its clients. At a time of increasing complexity for CEOs and business leaders, Teneo provides critical guidance that helps propel our country's leading companies. I look forward to contributing to this dynamic company in Canada and around the world."

About Teneo:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working exclusively with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Teneo's clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other global corporations. Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, digital advisory, diversity & inclusion, management consulting, physical & cyber risk advisory, restructuring, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, political & policy risk advisory, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities. The Firm has more than 1,600 employees located in over 40 offices around the world. For more information on Teneo, please see www.teneo.com.

SOURCE Teneo

For further information: Adam Daifallah, Senior Managing Director, 514-316-7089, [email protected]