The president and chief executive officer of this firm, which specializes in the entire building envelope, from the foundations to the roofs, explained that he opted for this unprecedented orientation in Quebec, aware that paradigm shifts have taken hold of workers who are now looking for a work environment that meets their expectations in terms of quality of life, work-family balance and professional stability. For Karl Mongrain, this Human Resources policy has only increased the operational efficiency of the 100 or so employees specializing in the protection of building envelopes in the commercial and institutional sector, which accounts for about 80% of the company's annual business volume, which will exceed $25 million by 2022.

For Mr. Mongrain, this new entrepreneurial management style is supported by the implementation of a solid professional efficiency training program. Called M1, this program, designed with the help of experts, has been launched in September 2021, and involve all employees. "All employees are required to put in a few hours a day, whether they work in project estimating, on the construction sites or in finance," said Mongrain, noting that the first phase of the program will be completed in next July 2022. For Mr. Mongrain, this mobilization of the troops strengthens solidarity, promotes exchanges and communication, while helping to refine the spirit and pride of belonging to the company as well as team cohesion.

As such, the head office is located on a 6000 square meter site and includes a farm, walking trails, a sugar shack, a snowmobile trail, a pond, a collective garden and an outdoor training center. There is also a baseball field, with an ice rink to be added in the winter of 2022. "These are facilities that can be enjoyed by all employees, in the name of health and well-being," continued Mr. Mongrain, even insisting that baseball games between the in-house team and competing companies will be on the agenda during the summer season.

Mongrain, continued the President, offers in these times of Covid-19 an opportunity to combat the pernicious effects of the pandemic and the shortage of manpower, while enshrining in principles the values related to mobility, agility and inter-regional movement of employees who work in various capacities in various sites with a kind of status of ambassadors of the company. In addition to its head office in Mirabel, Mongrain has facilities in Ottawa, on the Ontario side, and in Montérégie on the South Shore, where it is active in the realization of projects totaling $7M, including one of the first new Maison des Aîné.e.s to be delivered at the end of 2022. The company also has a foothold in Sherbrooke in the Eastern Townships, where the Fleurimont Hospital in the borough of the same name will be equipped with infrastructures worthy of the 21st century, with a brand new Mother and Child Centre and a brand new ultra-modern emergency room.

In addition to these major projects, we are proud to lend our expertise to major work on the building envelope of the immense luxury project called 628 Saint-Jacques, by the builder Broccolini, in the heart of Square Victoria, across from the Tour de la Bourse. The Deloitte Tower, the CUSUM, Place Ville-Marie, the National Archives Centre and several other projects in Ottawa, the Montreal City Hall and many others have also benefited from Mongrain's expertise. The president of Mongrain concluded by saying that all these projects bear the signature of a unique technical expertise of the company which illustrates one of its main pillars of strength.

