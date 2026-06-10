Money Mart Returns to Serve Newfoundland with New St. John's Location

New concept location brings instant loans, cheque cashing and money transfers to Newfoundland and Labrador, expanding Money Mart's presence to all 10 provinces with a coast-to-coast network of 360+ Canadian branches

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Money Mart, one of Canada's largest providers of alternative financial services, has reopened in Newfoundland and Labrador with a new branch in St. John's. The new location gives residents access to short and long-term loans from $100 to $25,000, cheque cashing, global money transfers, prepaid cards, and foreign currency exchange. The opening marks Money Mart's expansion into its tenth Canadian province, bringing its total branch network to over 360 locations nationwide and more than 420 across North America.

Key Facts

Money Mart's new branch in St. John's

Location : 33 Kenmount Road, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, A1B 1W1

: 33 Kenmount Road, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, A1B 1W1 Branch opening: June 8, 2026

June 8, 2026 Grand opening event: June 9, 2026

June 9, 2026 Milestone : Re-establishing Money Mart's presence in Newfoundland and Labrador with its new location in St. John's

: Re-establishing Money Mart's presence in Newfoundland and Labrador with its new location in St. John's Format : New concept location with a consultation area, a customer lounge and Money Mart's refreshed brand environment

: New concept location with a consultation area, a customer lounge and Money Mart's refreshed brand environment Services: Personal loans, cheque cashing, global money transfers, money orders, prepaid cards and foreign currency exchange, with instant funding available in-branch.

Why Newfoundland and Why Now

Money Mart has served Canadians for more than 40 years, with locations in every province except Newfoundland and Labrador. The St. John's opening closes that gap and marks the company's return to the province. Many residents in the province may have limited options for accessing short-term credit, sending money internationally, or cashing cheques outside of standard banking hours. The new branch brings these services together in one convenient location, delivered in person by a local team.

The branch is part of Money Mart's broader strategy to expand its physical network and increase access to financial services for Canadians across the country.

From the CEO

"We are proud to be serving customers in Newfoundland and Labrador again," said Peter Kalen, CEO of Money Mart. "Customers are looking for fast access to credit, in-person support when they need it, and clear terms they can trust. The St. John's branch delivers all three. This new branch represents the future of Money Mart, with a modern, customer-focused layout designed to balance comfort and privacy in line with how people want to manage their money in 2026."

A New Concept Branch Built Around the Customer

The St. John's location is Money Mart's newest branch concept and reflects a refreshed approach to branch design. The layout is more spacious, with a private consultation area for customers who want to talk through their options without being overheard.

Where to learn more?

Visit moneymart.ca for product offerings and details.

FAQ

Where is the new Money Mart in St. John's located?

The new Money Mart branch is located at 33 Kenmount Road, St. Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, A1B 1W1in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. It is open Monday-Wednesday 9am-7pm, Thursday-Friday 9am-9pm & Saturday 10am-6pm.

Is this the first Money Mart in Newfoundland?

No. The St. John's branch marks Money Mart's return to Newfoundland and Labrador.

What services does Money Mart offer in Canada?

Money Mart offers personal loans from $100 to up to $25,000, cheque cashing, international money transfers, money orders, prepaid cards and foreign currency exchange.

How fast can I get a loan from Money Mart?

Eligible customers can be approved in minutes, and instant funding is available in-branch. Funding options include cash, direct deposit, or e-transfer. Customers can also check how much they qualify to borrow without affecting their credit score.

About Money Mart ®

Founded in 1982, Money Mart® is a leading provider of financial services, serving customers across North America. In 2006, it acquired The Check Cashing Store® in Florida. Money Mart® is committed to creating a financial fresh start for customers, connecting them to money when they need it most. Financial products offered include short and long-term personal loans, check cashing, money transfers, currency exchange and the Titanium+® Prepaid Mastercard® (available in Canada). Money Mart® empowers individuals and families with accessible financial tools tailored to meet their needs. With over 350 locations in Canada, over 60 locations in the United States and a dedication to serving the communities of its customers, Money Mart® is here to help when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.moneymart.ca.

SOURCE National Money Mart Company

Media Contact: Alexandra Shinnan, Talk Shop Media, [email protected], 204-558-2025