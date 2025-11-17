Nearly eight in ten say inflation will impact their spending this season, with some trimming gifts, dining, and entertainment despite strong budgeting confidence

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Money Mart® , a leading provider of alternative financial services, released its 2025 Holiday Spending Survey today, revealing that Canadians' confidence in managing their holiday budgets is being tested by the reality of rising costs, inflation and holiday expectations.

Nearly eight-in-ten (78%) Canadians say inflation will impact their holiday spending this year, and more than a third (37%) plan to spend less than in past seasons. Among those cutting back, four-in-five will reduce spending on gifts, while others plan to trim costs across retail (56%), dining (48%) and entertainment (45%).

Everyday financial pressures remain top of mind too, with 43 per cent of Canadians worried about balancing holiday costs on top of their everyday expenses. While 81 per cent say they feel confident managing their holiday budgets, data suggests that Canadians are feeling the weight of high costs, with nearly three-in-ten (28%) not confident they could handle unexpected expenses. Gen Z and Millennials appear to be feeling the financial pinch. 53% of Gen Z and 48% of Millennials are concerned about balancing holiday costs with everyday expenses, which are higher than Boomers (34%).

"Canadians are financially savvy, but the holidays can stretch even the most careful planners," said Peter Kalen, CEO of Money Mart. "It's a tough time of year with added expenses and the pressure of gift giving, and when unexpected costs like a car repair or home emergency pop up, it can make things even more stressful. Money Mart has always been here to help Canadians when they need it most. If surprise costs arise, people deserve tools that are fast, transparent and fit the way they manage money today; that's what we're here for."

These findings highlight both the resilience and resourcefulness of Canadians--confident in their budgeting skills yet mindful of the pressures that test them each year. Despite their best intentions, Canadians are heading into the 2025 holiday season with optimism tempered by financial reality. Inflation and rising everyday costs are reshaping spending habits across generations, prompting many to trim budgets while still striving to celebrate meaningfully, and when unexpected costs appear, that stress can quickly grow. As the holidays approach, it's clear that managing money wisely remains as much a part of the season as giving itself.

What Money Mart® is doing for customers

The holiday season can be a challenging time, with added expenses and the pressure of gift giving stretching budgets even further. When unexpected costs arise, Money Mart® is there to help bridge the gap if they need it. Money Mart continues to meet customers where they are, in-branch and online, with accessible financial tools, transparent approvals, and the same trusted service available anytime, anywhere. Earlier this month, Money Mart also re-launched its refreshed mobile app, expanding access to same-day funding options, real-time approvals, and 24/7 account management, part of its omnichannel commitment to support customers through the holiday stress. Money Mart has helped more than 700,000 customers in 2025 and remains committed to helping Canadians across the country access the money they need, when they need it most.

About the Survey

The survey was completed by Money Mart® and conducted between October 14 and 16, 2025. For this study, a representative sample of 1,511 online Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum were surveyed in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Money Mart®

Founded in 1982, Money Mart® is a leading provider of financial services, serving customers across North America. In 2006, it acquired The Check Cashing Store® in Florida. Money Mart® is committed to creating a financial fresh start for customers, connecting them to money when they need it most. Financial products offered include short and long-term personal loans, cheque cashing, money transfers, currency exchange, and the Titanium+® Prepaid Mastercard® (available in Canada). Money Mart® empowers individuals and families with accessible, flexible financial tools tailored to meet their needs. With over 360 locations in Canada, over 60 locations in the United States, and a dedication to serving the communities of its customers, Money Mart® is here to help when it matters most.

SOURCE National Money Mart Company

Media Contact: Hannah Rauch, [email protected]