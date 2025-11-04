Money Mart Unveils New and Improved App to Better Serve Canadians Ahead of the Holidays

New app offers same-day funding options, real-time approvals, and 24/7 access.

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Money Mart® , a leading provider of alternative financial services, announced today the launch of its refreshed mobile app across Canada, a key part of its renewed commitment to providing modern tools that better serve its customers. As Canadians prepare for the busy holiday season, the enhanced digital platform with same-day funding options underscores Money Mart's ongoing evolution to meet the changing needs of its clientele.

The new Money Mart app is available for download on iOS and Android, and introduces several key features designed for convenience and accessibility:

Fast and Easy, Same-Day Funding Options: Customers can now access loans up to $25,000 in minutes with same-day funding options available 24/7 – no branch visit needed.

Customers can now access loans up to $25,000 in minutes with same-day funding options available 24/7 – no branch visit needed. Check Eligibility with no Credit Impact: Users can see the amount they're eligible to borrow without impacting their credit score.

Users can see the amount they're eligible to borrow without impacting their credit score. Flexible Payouts: Choose how to receive funds, with options for direct deposit or e-transfer.

Choose how to receive funds, with options for direct deposit or e-transfer. Personalized Dashboard: Manage payments effortlessly through a user-friendly personalized dashboard.

Nearly 1 in 3 Canadian families report being short on cash at the end of the month . With increased economic pressures facing Canadians, from rising living costs to market uncertainty and the upcoming holiday season, it's more important than ever to improve access to fast, short-term loans to help keep families on their feet.

"We've long provided convenient, in-person financial solutions, and now, we're extending that same commitment online," said Peter Kalen, CEO of Money Mart. "Our refreshed app gives people more ways to borrow, putting flexible lending options right at their fingertips wherever they are. As the holiday season approaches, we're focused on helping Canadians access money in the way that works best for them; quickly, clearly, and confidently."

The new app reinforces Money Mart's omni-channel commitment to helping Canadians access money when they need it most. Just in time for the holidays, and paired with refreshed branches across the country, it ensures customers receive seamless, connected support; whether online, on-the-go, or in person. As Canadians needs evolve, so does Money Mart, delivering modern digital tools, revitalized branches, and the same trusted service available anytime, anywhere.

To learn more, visit www.moneymart.ca or download the free app (available in iOS and Android stores).

About Money Mart®

Founded in 1982, Money Mart® is a leading provider of financial services, serving customers across North America. In 2006, it acquired The Check Cashing Store® in Florida. Money Mart® is committed to creating a financial fresh start for customers, connecting them to money when they need it most. Financial products offered include short and long-term personal loans, cheque cashing, money transfers, currency exchange, and the Titanium+® Prepaid Mastercard® (available in Canada). Money Mart® empowers individuals and families with accessible, flexible financial tools tailored to meet their needs. With over 360 locations in Canada, over 60 locations in the United States, and a dedication to serving the communities of its customers, Money Mart® is here to help when it matters most.

