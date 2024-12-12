The financial service company has rebranded Insta Chèques to Money Mart®,providing a unified brand name across Canada, with the same great service

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - National Money Mart Company, doing business as Money Mart®, one of the largest providers of alternative financial solutions in Canada, has rebranded Insta Chèques locations throughout Quebec to Money Mart®. This strategic rebranding brings greater consistency to all Money Mart® locations nationwide, unifying the brand under a name that more accurately represents the company's diverse offerings. Customers can expect the same customer-first service they know and trust, with easy access to instant* personal loans, cheque cashing, money transfers, instant* money orders, and more – all thoughtfully designed to meet the unique financial needs of the Money Mart® customer.

Money Mart's updated branding at 8060 Boulevard Sainte-Michel, Montréal, part of the company's province-wide rebrand across Quebec locations. (CNW Group/National Money Mart Company)

"We aim to provide clarity in our service offerings and provide Canadians with innovative financial products and the support they need to meet their unique needs," says Peter Kalen, CEO, Money Mart®. Insta Chèques is more than just cheque cashing, and the rebrand to Money Mart® allows the company to better showcase their full suite of services.

New name, same great service

This move marks an exciting step for Money Mart® in strengthening its commitment to putting customers first. Insta Chèques customers can continue to access financial services to support their unique needs at the new Money Mart® locations, effective immediately.

For more information, please visit www.moneymart.ca.

* On credit approval, as applicable, and subject to satisfaction of Money Mart's policy and regulatory requirements.

Money Mart®

Founded in 1982, Money Mart® is a leading provider of financial services, serving customers across North America. It is committed to creating a financial fresh start for customers, connecting them to money when they need it most. Financial products offered include short and long-term personal loans, cheque cashing, money transfers, currency exchange, and the Titanium+® Prepaid Mastercard®.

Money Mart® empowers individuals and families with accessible, flexible financial tools tailored to meet their needs. With 363 locations in Canada and a dedication to serving the communities of its customers, Money Mart® is here to help when it matters most.

To learn more, visit www.moneymart.ca.

