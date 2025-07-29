Money Mart® and MoneyGram Partner to Provide Global Money Transfer and Payment Services in Canada and the United States

New partnership expands MoneyGram's powerful global network with over 400 additional retail locations, enhancing convenience, reach and value for customers

TORONTO and DALLAS, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Money Mart®, a leading provider of alternative financial services in Canada, and MoneyGram, a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities, are partnering to offer international money transfer and payment services in Money Mart and The Check Cashing Store® locations across Canada and the United States.

Money Mart and The Check Cashing Store customers can now send and receive funds via the MoneyGram global payments network, which spans nearly 500,000 locations and over 5 billion digital endpoints. This strategic partnership adds more than 400 retail locations to the MoneyGram ecosystem, extending its physical footprint and enhancing access to fast, reliable and trusted money transfers worldwide.

Global Reach, Local Access

By combining competitive rates, global reach and a customer-first experience, Money Mart customers can enjoy an easy and reliable way to send and receive money. Customers can now access MoneyGram services at all Money Mart and The Check Cashing Store locations – over 350 locations in Canada and over 60 in the United States – enabling quick, affordable and reliable transfers worldwide.

Senders can initiate transfers from any Money Mart store, while recipients benefit from multiple payout options, including in-store cash pickup, direct bank deposits or wallet deposits. In addition to cross-border transfers, customers will gain access to MoneyGram's bill payment services, simplifying everyday financial tasks under one roof.

"This marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance financial accessibility for our customers," said Peter Kalen, Money Mart Chief Executive Officer. "By adding MoneyGram's world-class global payment reach and expertise to our broad suite of financial services, we're making it easy for people to move and manage their money with confidence. We're very excited to partner with MoneyGram and look forward to a bright future together."

One of the World's Largest Networks Just Got Bigger

By integrating MoneyGram's global capabilities into its retail footprint, Money Mart is expanding customer access to fast, secure global payments and strengthening its position as a one-stop destination for financial services.

"We're thrilled to partner with Money Mart to further democratize access to global payments and financial solutions," said Anthony Soohoo, MoneyGram Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to expand our global network, this collaboration is a natural fit. It connects MoneyGram to Money Mart's vast and trusted presence of over 400 retail locations, advancing our mission to make the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone."

About Money Mart ®

Founded in 1982, Money Mart® is a leading provider of financial services, serving customers across North America. In 2006, it acquired The Check Cashing Store® in Florida. Money Mart® is committed to creating a financial fresh start for customers, connecting them to money when they need it most. Financial products offered include short and long-term personal loans, cheque cashing, money transfers, currency exchange, and the Titanium+® Prepaid Mastercard® (available in Canada). Money Mart® empowers individuals and families with accessible, flexible financial tools tailored to meet their needs. With over 360 locations in Canada, over 60 locations in the United States, and a dedication to serving the communities of its customers, Money Mart® is here to help when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.moneymart.ca.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories, processing over $150 billion USD annually. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance culture and has been honored as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years.

