Money.ca announces the Best Credit Cards in Canada for 2024

New rating process simplifies credit card selection for Canadians

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Money.ca, one of Canada's fastest-growing financial comparison and news platforms, today announced the winners of its 2024 Best Credit Cards , marking a significant shift in how readers find their next credit card.

Money.ca awards are determined based on a unique rating system developed by industry experts who compared over 125 credit cards with 70+ unique data points to determine the top cards in 11 categories. This process offers Canadians the real data they need to make informed decisions when choosing a new credit card by analyzing and simplifying the complex benefits and rewards of each credit card.

Money.ca announces the winners of its 2024 Best Credit Cards, making it easy readers find their next credit card. Post this

"Reward credit cards give Canadians incentives for paying with a card, but the rules of earnings, when you can redeem and the added perks can be confusing to navigate. This complexity around reward credit cards can make it challenging for Canadians to make informed decisions," explains Romana King, Senior Editor, Money.ca. "Through credit card analysis and awards, Canadians can narrow down their best options while getting access to a simple and clear review of each card's benefits and rewards."

These awards show Money.ca's commitment to help readers make better financial decisions with products and services in the areas of credit cards, banking, investments, mortgages, retirement accounts, insurance and more.

Money.ca Best Credit Card winners for 2024:

American Express Cobalt: Best overall credit card

Best overall credit card CIBC Aeroplan Visa Infinite: Best travel card

Best travel card CIBC Dividend Visa: Best cash back credit card

Best cash back credit card M BNA True Line Mastercard: Best low-rate card and best balance transfer card

Best low-rate card and best balance transfer card BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard: Best gas card and best grocery credit card

Best gas card and best grocery credit card RBC Ion+: Best student card

Best student card TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege: Best welcome bonus and rewards card

Best welcome bonus and rewards card BMO CashBack Mastercard: Best no-fee credit card

For the list of Money.ca 2024 Best Credit Card winners and the methodology used to select them, click here .

About Money.ca

Money.ca is a leading financial platform committed to providing individuals with comprehensive financial education and resources. As part of Wise Publishing, Money.ca is a trusted source of reliable financial news, expert advice, comparison tools and practical tips.

SOURCE Wise Publishing, Inc.

For further press information: Kris Bruynson, VP, Marketing, Wise Publishing, [email protected]; For partnership opportunities: Frej Bergman, Account Manager, [email protected]