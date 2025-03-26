2,000 Canadians Reveal Most Popular Credit Cards: Money.ca Survey

Survey findings emphasize the difference between the most popular credit cards in Canada and the best credit cards based on research

TORONTO, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Money.ca, a leading authority in personal finance, is proud to announce the findings of its comprehensive survey to identify the most popular credit cards in Canada . The findings emphasize the drastic difference between the most popular credit cards in Canada and Money.ca's heavily researched best credit cards in Canada list (based on methodology).

Key Highlights from the Survey:

Money.ca's survey of 2000 Canadians found the most popular credit cards aren't necessarily those on best credit card lists. (CNW Group/Wise Publishing, Inc.)

Notably, the top two cards — PC ® Mastercard and Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard — are not issued by any of Canada's Big Five banks.

Mastercard and Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard — are not issued by any of Big Five banks. For many Canadians, rewards play a key role in credit card decisions. Six of the top 10 most popular credit cards — such as the PC Mastercard and Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard — are store-branded, reflecting a strong preference for rewards tied to everyday spending on groceries and retail.

Only two of the top 10 cards — the RBC Avion Visa Infinite and BMO AIR MILES Mastercard — focus on travel rewards.

Similarly, just two — the BMO CashBack Mastercard and TD Cash Back Visa Card — prioritize cash back.

The Amazon.ca Rewards Mastercard rounds out the list at number 10, underscoring the increasing role of online shopping in Canadians' spending habits.

"What we found most interesting is that this survey showed that the most popular credit cards held by Canadians aren't necessarily the cards that topped our best credit card list and that there's great diversity in how Canadians feel about and use their credit cards," said Cory Santos, a credit card editor at Money.ca .

"This survey reflects the preferences and priorities of Canadian consumers, highlighting the credit cards that offer the most value and align with their financial goals."

The data presented by Money.ca is based on a survey conducted by Pollfish, which gathered insights from 2,000 Canadian adults between August 1-6, 2024. The online survey allowed respondents to select multiple options, ensuring a comprehensive view of consumer preferences. As a result, some percentage totals exceed 100%, reflecting the diverse ways Canadians use credit cards.

For a detailed breakdown of the survey results and to explore the full list of Canada's most popular credit cards, visit https://money.ca/credit-cards/most-popular-canadian-credit-card-survey . And for Money.ca's best credit cards in Canada list, visit https://money.ca/credit-cards .

About Money.ca 's best credit card list:

Money.ca's best credit card methodology involved analyzing over 17,500 data points across more than 150 credit cards, evaluating each card's features, benefits, and overall value. Money.ca's proprietary scoring system assessed various metrics, including welcome bonuses, rewards structures, travel insurance offerings, interest rates, and hidden fees.

Money.ca is a trusted Canadian resource dedicated to providing comprehensive and unbiased financial information. Covering a wide range of finance topics, including credit cards, banking, mortgages, retirement and investing, Money.ca helps Canadians make informed decisions to achieve their financial objectives.

SOURCE Wise Publishing, Inc.

Media Contact: Contact: Cory Santos, credit card editor, Money.ca ([email protected]) or Scott Birke, finance editor, Money.ca ([email protected])