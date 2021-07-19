"We're excited to be working with tiptap, a great Canadian scale-up that helps non-profits and charities help others," says Malcolm Fowler, Chief Strategic Partnership Officer, Moneris. "The payments industry has made great strides in improving and expanding contactless payments to better protect Canadians during the pandemic. However, a convenient technological equivalent to support charities and non-profits has been a gap. tiptap has really created a solution that will help charities continue to raise funds for their important work."

The standalone near-field communication (NFC) enabled wireless devices developed by tiptap allow Canadians to "tap to give™" using a debit card, credit card, or digital wallet. Each pocket-sized unit functions as an autonomous POS system with a pre-set dollar amount, enabling contactless transactions without additional equipment or complicated back-end technology. Moneris securely processes the transactions to give donors peace of mind.

"From a consumer perspective, it doesn't get much easier than tap-and-go," says Chris Greenfield, CEO and founder of tiptap. "That said, from a vendor perspective, there are certain scenarios – like fundraising – where the existing contactless payment offerings are over-complicated. tiptap is changing that with simple setup and operation. With turn-on-and-collect devices and little to no capital required to get started, we see our solution really meeting a unique need for non-profits and charities."

Pictured: A tiptap device pre-set to $5 embedded in a solar-powered stand in the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ontario. Text reads: "Together, we can keep these lands "natural" for future generations to come. Tap to give."

Multiple devices of different dollar amounts can be grouped together in a standalone display or even carried around by volunteers so giving is as easy as tapping the amount of choice. The devices can also be integrated into a brand or organization's marketing materials enhancing the fundraising efforts by foundations and corporations. When the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ontario wanted to raise funds for their latest campaign while maintaining social distancing, Moneris and tiptap helped to install a solar powered standalone station by the trail entrance. Visitors could then simply tap their card before continuing on their walk, enjoying the natural beauty of the park.

"Like all non-profit organizations, we depend on revenue generated through donations from our generous supporters," says Carleigh Sladecek, Development Officer, Royal Botanical Gardens. "With the pandemic and our buildings and main garden areas subject to restrictions and closures, we have seen significant lost revenues. Our trail systems have fortunately been able to remain open and we have seen a significant increase in usage. However, we've had no means of requesting donations from these individuals. Now we can collect quick, touchless contributions, at a set amount, throughout key areas of our trails whenever someone walks by."

To date, tiptap has worked with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Make-a-Wish Canada, The Salvation Army, and more. Through partnership with Moneris, this digital alternative for small-denomination cash transactions is available to Canadian charitable organizations of all sizes.

