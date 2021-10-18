MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Mondou, the 100% Quebec-based family-run business with a strong passion for animals since 1938, announced that it is removing all aversive collars from its stores as of today. This decision is in keeping with the core concerns and values of the chain, whose belief is that animal welfare is paramount, and follows the release of a report by Mondou's Comité aviseur en bien-être animal (CABEA), which concluded that alternative techniques and products are now accessible to all.

"The knowledge we have of animals and of the care they require for their well-being has obviously come a long way since we started in this industry. Above all, Mondou wishes to share its know-how with its customers, help families care for their pets in their daily lives and support them in finding solutions to the canine behavioural issues they may be facing. We have put a variety of measures in place to better handle these types of issues and to better direct pet families toward personalized products and advice," said Sarah Vaillancourt, senior leader of the Mondou Academy and training.

Over recent months, several cities have adopted new regulations to ban the use of these types of collars. This is the case for Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, Beauharnois and Sherbrooke, to name a few.

What is an aversive collar?

An aversive collar is a tool designed to punish the animal and interrupt inappropriate behaviour. It is generally used to correct dog bark problems or to control a dog on a leash. Aversive collars include choke collars and all electrostatic (electric), vibration, citronella, air and ultrasonic collars for invisible fences.

Why remove aversive collars from all Mondou stores?

It has been shown that in most cases, aversive collars do not correct the problem originally identified by the pet owner. Unfortunately, aversive collars are ill-adapted and quickly become ineffective after some time of use. The use of these collars can even cause anxiety or aggressive behaviour in the animal.

"We want to be able to adapt to the different personality of each dog and to the needs of pet guardians, without having to use aversive collars. In addition to the discomfort experienced by the animal or the risk of injury associated with the use of these products, there is a risk of negative associations that creates a new and more serious permanent problem for the animal. CABEA experts have shown us that, when placed in this context, the animal is unable to learn or to develop an alternative behaviour," said Isabelle Borremans, member of Mondou's CABEA, educator and dog behaviour consultant in the field of veterinary medicine.

Numerous alternatives for the sake of animal welfare

Mondou wishes to accompany and support its customers whose pets have challenging behaviours. In addition to the free advice they can seek in store, customers can purchase a wide array of interactive toys to help relieve their pet's boredom, in store or online at mondou.com. Pet boredom is often the cause of undesirable behaviour. Natural products to reduce emotions linked to stress, as well as educational products for the positive teaching of appropriate behaviour are also available.

Recognized customer service thanks to the Mondou Acadamy

Recognized in Quebec as an employer of choice that values the quality of life, well-being and training of its employees, Mondou created the Mondou Academy in 2017. Led by veterinarians and veterinary technicians, this ongoing training program allows the company's teams, particularly store advisors, to stay up to date on industry-leading best practices, and helps them deepen their understanding of the field of animals.

About Mondou

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Quebec-based family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Quebec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 74 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,100 across Quebec. Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. For more information, visit mondou.com.

