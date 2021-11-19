"With its remarkable historic legacy, Griffintown has become a lively neighbourhood in the span of a few years thanks to its striking real estate projects, neighbourhood shops, trendy restaurants, designer boutiques and art galleries. The neighbourhood store concept was the perfect way for us to serve our customers in a unique, historic building in the area. Easily accessible and within walking distance of Atwater market, the new location is also near myriad other services. Our neighbourhood store concept is smaller than our other stores but also allows us to get closer to our community and clients by providing a range of essential products and free services. Our clients can shop online and pick up their purchases in store or get their orders delivered to their home," said Pierre Leblanc, CEO of Mondou.

COMMUNITY VALUES: AT THE CORE OF MONDOU'S MISSION

Founded in Quebec City, Mondou has gone from a single store in 1938 to 76 in 2021 by relying on its commitment to innovation and building upon the community values of its founders.

Since it was founded, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare. In addition to its popular annual campaign Mondou Mondon au profit de la fondation MIRA, which has raised more than $2 million over six years (the 2021 campaign ended last Sunday, and the amount of funds raised will be revealed shortly), the Quebec-based company has been organizing the funding campaign Mondou Mondon au profit des refuges for the past four years which has raised $536,000 to date.

As a strong promoter of responsible adoption, since April 2019 Mondou has launched four adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme, Anjou, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, and Joliette store locations.

A COMPANY REWARDED FOR ITS INNOVATION

For the second year in a row, Mondou was officially recognized one of Canada's Best Managed Companies by the reputable firm Deloitte. Mondou stood out with regard to its corporate strategy, innovative approach and commitment to its employees and the community.

Recognized as a top employer, Mondou also created the Mondou Academy in 2007. Headed by veterinarians and veterinary technicians, this continuing education program allows the company's teams, in particular store advisors, to stay up to date on industry best practices and to develop their knowledge of the animal world.

For more information about the new Mondou neighbourhood store in Griffintown, Montreal, please contact us.

Address of the new store in Griffintown:

2668 Notre-Dame W.

Montreal, Quebec, H3J 1N7

Business hours:

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Mondou

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Quebec-based, family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets. Since the Legault family purchased this highly successful Quebec-based flagship in 1983, the company has seen its number of stores go from one to 76 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,100 across Quebec. Throughout this evolution, our passion for animals has remained unwavering, as evidenced by our Much more than a pet food store. Mondou stands out from its competitors through its team of skilled advisors and its commitment not to sell animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through a number of initiatives. For more information, please visit www.mondou.com.

