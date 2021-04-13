This year, more than ever, animal shelters across the province are relying

on the generosity of Quebecers!

MONTREAL, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with great pride that Mondou has announced the launch of the 4th edition of its Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters. This major annual fundraising campaign, which runs until May 16, will be held in the 72 Mondou stores across Quebec and online at Mondou.com. More committed than ever to helping as many animals as possible, in a context marked by the pandemic, Mondou will redistribute the proceeds among several of the province's shelters. Since this campaign was first launched, Mondou has donated more than $406,000 to some thirty shelters throughout Quebec!

"We urge our loyal customers as well as all animal lovers to give generously during the fourth edition of the Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters, which launched today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a record number of cats and dogs have been adopted in Quebec. This excellent news, however, is overshadowed by concerns expressed by several stakeholders who fear that some people may be forced to abandon their new pets for various reasons over the next few months. Combined with the fact that a number of pets are abandoned by their owners each year during the moving season in Quebec, this new reality is likely to take up much of the scarce resources available to shelters, who will more than ever need our support," said Martin Deschênes, Mondou's general manager.

Each year, Mondou also donates more than one million dollars' worth of food to a number of shelters across the province, which represents 12,000 kg per month. It should be noted that despite ever-growing needs, animal shelters in Quebec receive no private funding and therefore rely solely on donations they receive from the public.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE?

Regardless of their place of residence, all Quebecers are invited to contribute to the Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters through various means, in store or online:

Customers can purchase a beautiful lava stone bracelet with the Mondou Mondon campaign logo for $5 in store or at Mondou.com .

in store or at . Those wishing to support the cause can also make a donation of $5 , $10 or $20 in store at the cash register or online. Anyone who donates $5 or more will receive the bracelet at no cost.

HOW ARE THE DONATIONS USED?

All profits and proceeds from this fundraising campaign will go towards the renovation of the shelters, the spaying and neutering of animals for those with lower incomes, the purchase of equipment and food, medical fees and the holding of microchipping clinics and adoption events.

This year, Mondou has pledged to support 20 small partner shelters in addition to financing a dozen major projects in larger partner shelters, including in the Greater Montreal area and in the Laurentian, Lanaudière, Montérégie, Estrie, Outaouais, Mauricie, Quebec, Beauce and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean.

CAT ADOPTION ZONES, MONDOU MONDON CAMPAIGN FOR THE MIRA FOUNDATION… ANIMAL WELFARE HAS BEEN AT THE HEART OF MONDOU'S MISSION FOR OVER 80 YEARS!

Mondou is a firm believer in responsible adoption and refuses to sell animals in its stores. Since 2019, the company inaugurated four adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme, Anjou, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Joliette store locations. This initiative is in keeping with Mondou's determination to give a second chance to animals by helping them avoid euthanasia, given the current context of overpopulation in the shelters. To date, more than 500 cats have been taken in by new, loving families!

Since it was founded in 1938, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare. In addition to its Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters, the Quebec company also organizes the annual Mondou Mondon fundraising campaign for the Mira Foundation which raised more than $2 million in 6 years.

Mondou invites the public to give generously during the 2021 Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters!

To access visual material regarding this campaign, simply click here.

To share this news release on social networks, use:

#mondoumondon @mondou_calin

About MONDOU

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Quebec-based, family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Quebec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 72 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 900 across Quebec. Throughout this evolution, our passion for animals has remained unwavering, as evidenced by our slogan "Affectionately Yours"! Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. It is through this genuine passion that Mondou was able to establish itself as the undisputed leader in its field over the last 80 years. Mondou, Affectionately Yours!

SOURCE Mondou

For further information: Media relations : Bérengère Thériault, BePR Communications, 514 999-6493, [email protected]