Mondou Kicks off the 6th Edition of the Mondou Mondon Campaign for the MIRA Foundation

Once again this year, the public is invited to make a donation of $1, $3, $5 or more at the cash register in any Mondou store across Quebec during the campaign. New this year, Mondou customers can now make a donation by redeeming their Cuddle points. Mondou also invites customers to take part in the Mondou Mondon campaign for the Mira

Foundation in two new ways:

Walk your dog for Mira! Until November 13 , Mondou invites you to walk your dog to raise funds for the campaign. The objective is to reach one million kilometres walked! To take on this challenge, participants simply need to register at Mondou.com/mira, make a pledge to walk a certain number of kilometres with their dog and make a donation in the amount of their choice.





Customers can also purchase one of two models of face coverings which feature the Mira logo. They are made in Quebec and can be purchased for $9.99 in store or online. The first model was specifically designed for the Mondou Mondon campaign; it is black, classic and chic, while the second is rainbow-coloured. It should be noted that several other items featuring the MIRA logo are available for purchase in-store throughout the year.

"While 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, Mondou is especially proud to reiterate its commitment towards MIRA. The first five editions of the Mondou Mondon campaign have raised more than $1.6 million to date, and we are convinced that the generosity of our loyal customers will make the sixth edition another resounding success! We wish to take this opportunity to offer our warmest thanks to our new media partner, Rouge FM, who will help give added visibility to this initiative that is at the very core of the values that have allowed our 100% Quebec company to stand out since its foundation, more than 80 years ago," said Martin Deschênes, Mondou's general manager.

AN INITIATIVE THAT HELPS CHANGE LIVES

The donations received as part of the Mondou Mondon campaign will be directed, among other things, towards training MIRA dogs and assisting their foster families, trainers and beneficiaries. Given the fact that MIRA does not receive government subsidies, it is all the more important to support this organization, which transforms the lives of so many people.

To support this organization that is so vital to thousands of individuals with visual or physical impairments or with autism spectrum disorders, Mondou also donates more than 110 tonnes of food each year to the Mira Foundation to help feed its guide dogs and service dogs.

MONDOU, A HOMEGROWN COMPANY DEDICATED TO ANIMAL WELFARE SINCE 1938

Since it was founded, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare. In addition to its Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation, the Quebec-based, family-run company has been organizing the Mondou Mondon for shelters campaign, which raised a total of $406,000.

Last April, in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mondou donated $110,000 in products and gift cards to Moisson Montréal and to rescue shelters in many parts of Quebec.

As a firm believer in responsible adoption, Mondou has inaugurated three adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme, Anjou and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu store locations since April 2019.

More than ever this year, Mondou urges you to give generously during the Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA Foundation!

About MONDOU

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Québec-based family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Québec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 69 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 900 across Québec. Throughout this evolution, our passion for animals has remained unwavering, as evidenced by our slogan "Affectionately Yours"! Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. It is through this genuine passion that Mondou was able to establish itself as the undisputed leader in its field over the last 80 years. Mondou, Affectionately Yours!

