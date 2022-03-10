"Like all Quebecers, the members of the extended Mondou family are incredibly impacted by and concerned with the current situation in Ukraine. That is why we have decided to donate $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross, so that the organization may respond to the humanitarian needs in Ukraine, in particular to help the people displaced by the conflict. We invite our customers to join the movement by giving generously, starting today and over the coming weeks. We are convinced that every little gesture can make a real difference in the lives of all these people who are going through the most difficult ordeal of their lives ," said Pierre Leblanc, Mondou's general manager.

It should be noted that this in-store fundraiser will continue as long as deemed necessary, in light of the situation. Furthermore, Ren's Pets, another subsidiary of the Legault Group, owner of Mondou stores, will make an additional donation of $50,000 to the Canadian Red Cross for this cause.

Over the past few years, the various Mondou Mondon fundraising campaigns raised more than three million dollars.

MONDOU, A DEDICATED COMPANY INVOLVED IN ITS COMMUNITY

Since it was founded in 1938, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated not only to animal welfare, but also to its community members. In addition to its Mondou Mondon fundraising campaigns for the MIRA Foundation and for shelters, the company donated $110,000 in products and gift cards to Moisson Montréal and to rescue shelters in many parts of Quebec at the start of the pandemic.

Mondou invites all animal lovers across Quebec to take part in this great pledge of solidarity with the people of Ukraine by contributing generously… for the love of one's neighbour!

About Mondou

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Québec-based family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Québec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 77 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 1,100 across Québec. Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. For more information, visit www.mondou.com.

