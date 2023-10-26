This achievement has been made possible by our donors', partners' and loyal customers' incredible generosity.

Montreal, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Mondou Mondon for Mira campaign wrapped up a few days ago. This year's campaign generated $300,000, bringing the total amount raised to date to $3,370,170. As a result, Mondou not only helps give thousands of Quebecers with mobility impairments better quality of life and well-being but also ensures Mira's puppies and dogs maintain the very best lifestyle.

All donations will go toward a renovation project for the Mira Foundation's puppy nursery. The project aims to upgrade the space so that, from birth, puppies benefit from an environment that maximizes socialization. A happy, well-socialized puppy has a better chance of qualifying for training and becoming a service dog as an adult.

A real annual fixture since 2015, this massive fundraiser took place in all 88 of Mondou's Quebec stores and online at Mondou.com. The campaign reached its target.

"Our partners, suppliers, employees and customers have shown exceptional involvement and generosity. The Mondou Mondon for Mira campaign is part of Mondou's commitment to supporting various animal welfare causes. We're proud to have raised so much money over the past seven years, and we plan on continuing to give Mira all the support it needs to further its mission," says Marie-Josée Legault, co-owner and fourth-generation Legault family member.

"We continue to renew this treasured partnership year after year with immense gratitude," says Mira Foundation executive director Nicolas St-Pierre. "Mondou's support is invaluable. Without them and Vetdiet, another of the foundation's loyal partners, we would never have been able to raise such a substantial amount. We're deeply appreciative of both the individuals and companies who have generously contributed to this campaign."

Animal Welfare: Mondou's Most Important Mission

In addition to Mondou Mondon for Mira, Mondou has been running the Mondou Mondon for the Shelters fundraising campaign for the past six years, encouraging and facilitating events, spaying/neutering, responsible adoption and other awareness events, as well as helping to purchase equipment and food. Many more animals therefore get a second chance.

About Mondou

Founded in 1938, Mondou is a Quebec-based family business that offers products, services and guidance for animal health and well-being. Since the Legault family acquired this Quebec flagship in 1983, the number of stores has grown from one to 85, thanks to the dedication of its passionate employees, of whom there are now more than 1,100 across the province. Our slogan, "Affectionately Yours," is a testament to the passion for animals that lies at the heart of our evolution. Much more than just a pet food store, Mondou sets itself apart with its team of experienced consultants and its pledge to not sell animals. With animal welfare as one of its core values, Mondou is committed to its partner organizations and works to advance animal welfare through numerous initiatives. It's this genuine passion that has made Mondou the undisputed industry leader for over 85 years. Mondou: affectionately yours!

