LAVAL, QC, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Monarch Specialties, a leader in the North American furniture and home decor industry, announces the start of construction on a 400,000-square-foot expansion of its Laval facilities, a MONTONI project. This project, valued at nearly $ 50 million, will comprise three premises. The first will serve as a warehouse for the company, enabling it to meet growing demand for its products and its ambition to expand its home decor offering. The other two spaces will be available for lease, allowing other companies to take advantage of modern, strategically located facilities.

A strategic investment in the future

The expansion will enable Monarch Specialties to significantly increase its inventory capacity and to improve its logistics processes. The project is part of the company's strategy to diversify and expand into new market segments, including upholstery and bedroom furniture. Monarch continues to strengthen its position in the North American market through its strong partnerships with major companies such as Wal-Mart, Costco, Amazon and Wayfair.

"The expansion of our facilities is an investment in the future. It symbolizes our commitment to operational excellence and will allow us to better adapt to rapid changes in the market while supporting our mission of providing our customers with innovative, quality products."

– David Berger, President, Monarch Specialties

A strategic rental opportunity in Laval

In addition to the extension for its own use, Monarch Specialties is offering two other premises for rental as part of this project. These modern, bright spaces, designed with large windows, offer functional layouts ideal for companies looking for quality industrial sites. Their prime location, close to highways 13 and 440, ensures optimum accessibility for logistics operations. These spaces are an excellent opportunity for companies looking for quality, well-located facilities.

A relationship of trust since 2007

Monarch Specialties and Montoni Group have enjoyed a strong relationship for almost two decades. In 2007, MONTONI built Monarch's very first building in Laval. Seven years later, in 2014, the partners collaborated again on the first expansion of the company's facilities to meet its growing needs. Today, the partnership between Monarch and MONTONI–which has consistently demonstrated the quality of its work at every step, as well as its commitment to meeting its customers' requirements–continues.

"We are always pleased to do business with Monarch Specialties. It is a real privilege to witness, and be part of, the growth of this dynamic company and to see its confidence in our work renewed time and again."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

About Monarch Specialties

Monarch Specialties is a market leader in furniture and home decor. We focus on developing innovative and exciting products. We have invested in the latest technology and systems, enabling us to grow as a company and develop the most effective controls, while maintaining over 1,500 products in stock in our state-of-the-art 275,000-square-foot distribution centre and facilities.

Our business is driven by products and value. Our focus is constantly on developing innovative, fashion-forward products that our distribution partners and consumers are enthusiastic about. We understand the importance of communicating our message and we regularly update our products, catalogues and pricing to provide our customers with the best print, digital and web tools to promote all Monarch products. Monarch Specialties maintains fully staffed offices worldwide. Our overseas employees work with our network of international partners to ensure product quality and seamless inventory flow. This layer of control ensures that the product that is shipped meets the expectations of all our customers. To find out more: www.monarchspec.com.

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among construction projects underway, is targeting LEED certification for nearly 7 million square feet. Construction is also nearing completion on some 4.5 million square feet of Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

Media contact: Hajar Ouchrif, Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, 438-994-1587, [email protected]