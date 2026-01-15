Home prices and sales activity softened in the final quarter of 2025

Fourth quarter highlights:

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the national aggregate home price decreased 1.5% year over year.

The Greater Montreal Area's aggregate home price increased 4.5% year over year, while the greater Toronto and Vancouver markets recorded declines of 5.7% and 4.1%, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

Quebec City recorded the highest year-over-year aggregate price increase (13.2%) among Canada's major regions for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Royal LePage® expects spring market activity to rise, but not surge, as buyers re-engage amid reduced borrowing costs and improved housing affordability.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - While there is optimism for a rebound in the coming months, the Canadian housing market closed out the year with a slight decline. According to the Royal LePage House Price Survey and Market Forecast released today, the aggregate1 price of a home in Canada decreased 1.5 per cent year over year to $807,200 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the national aggregate home price posted a similar decline of 1.1 per cent, reflecting softer market conditions and persistent buyer caution that weighed on activity during the traditionally active fall season.

"Despite subdued activity levels, home prices largely held their ground in the final quarter of 2025," said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage. "Economic uncertainty – driven by trade disputes and broader geopolitical tensions – has weighed on consumer confidence and muted what is typically a more active fall market. Instead of a fall seasonal surge, we saw a quieter close to the year.

"That said, buyers heading into the spring market have a meaningful advantage over last year: lower borrowing costs, stable or lower property prices, and choice. In an era where home inventory is chronically constrained, inventory levels are Goldilocks healthy. Together, these conditions are creating a genuine window of opportunity, particularly for first-time buyers in Canada's most expensive markets."

The Royal LePage National House Price Composite is compiled from proprietary property data nationally and regionally in 64 of the nation's largest real estate markets. When broken out by housing type, the national median price of a single-family detached home decreased modestly by 0.8 per cent year over year to $849,100, while the median price of a condominium decreased 2.9 per cent to $575,300. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the median price of a single-family detached home and a condominium declined 1.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively. Price data, which includes both resale and new build, is provided by RPS Real Property Solutions, a leading Canadian real estate valuation company.

Among Canada's major cities, the most pronounced price declines were concentrated in the most expensive metropolitan markets – Toronto and Vancouver – where aggregate home prices fell 5.7 per cent and 4.1 per cent year over year, respectively, in the fourth quarter.

"At long last, home values across Canada are beginning to compress," said Soper. "For years, price growth in Toronto and Vancouver far outpaced the rest of the country, but our two most expensive metro markets have experienced gradual price declines for four years now, while other major cities saw steady, modest appreciation and are closing the gap.

"This convergence has meaningful implications. As affordability improves in Southern Ontario and British Columbia's Lower Mainland, households are less likely to feel pressured to relocate purely on housing costs, potentially tempering the interprovincial migration patterns that intensified during the pandemic."

________________________________

1 Aggregate prices are calculated using a weighted average of the median values of all housing types collected. Data is provided by RPS Real Property Solutions and includes both resale and new build.

Weak condo market conditions persist in urban centres

Price softness in Toronto and Vancouver has been most evident in the condominium segment, which remains challenged by headwinds from elevated inventory levels, a pull-back from investors, and hesitancy among first-time buyers who often enter the market via this property segment.

"Condominium markets in major urban centres remain under pressure, as weaker demand continues to collide with increased supply," said Soper. "During the brief period of elevated interest rates following the pandemic, many small-scale investor-landlords found the cash flow math no longer worked. Higher carrying costs forced some to exit the market, adding to resale supply.

"Under normal conditions, investors would be expected to return as borrowing costs eased through 2024 and 2025. This time, however, the timing worked against them. Reductions in immigration numbers, as well as quotas for temporary foreign workers and international students, have sharply curtailed rental demand, leaving fewer tenant customers just as rates began to fall."

Spring market set to simmer, not surge

Spring has historically been one of the most active periods in the housing market calendar, driven by improved weather conditions, pent-up demand from the winter months, and the flexibility to move during the summer. In 2026, the spring market is expected to bring a renewed sense of momentum, though not the sharp surge in activity seen in past cycles. Continued consumer caution and a lingering lack of urgency are likely to temper both sales activity and price growth, keeping market conditions more balanced.

"The conditions are in place for a more active spring market in 2026. Interest rates are no longer a barrier to home ownership, inventory levels are healthy, and economic indicators continue to point to moderate growth in both GDP and employment," said Soper.

"What continues to be a drag on the housing market is consumer confidence. Greater clarity on trade relations with the United States would certainly help, but there's also a more subtle shift underway. After a full year of economic and political turbulence, more and more households have given up waiting for perfect certainty and are refocusing on what is happening at home, and what matters most: securing the right housing for their families. As that adjustment takes hold, we expect it to gradually translate into increased market participation."

Bank of Canada expected to put rate cuts on ice

In its final rate announcement of the year, the Bank of Canada held its target for the overnight lending rate at 2.25 per cent on December 10th.2 Throughout 2025, the central bank implemented four rate cuts, reducing the key lending rate by a total of 100 basis points. Economists widely expect this easing cycle to have reached its conclusion for the foreseeable future.

Inflation remains near the lower end of the Bank's neutral range. In October and November, Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a 2.2% increase compared to the same month last year.3 With inflation largely under control, the Bank is increasingly focused on supporting economic stability, which remains fragile amid broader global uncertainty. The central bank expects Canada's gross domestic product to grow at a "moderate pace," in 2026, an outlook economists say supports the decision to keep interest rates on hold for now, barring any renewed inflationary risks.

"Borrowing rates have moved back toward a more neutral setting – neither stimulating nor acting as a drag on economic activity. That's a return to more normal conditions," said Soper. "Rates can still move modestly in either direction depending on how the economy evolves, but the most likely scenario is a period of stability.

"For homebuyers and those approaching a mortgage renewal, stability matters. It provides greater certainty around financing costs and allows households to make housing decisions based on need and affordability, rather than trying to time interest rate moves."

Forecast

In December, Royal LePage issued its 2026 Market Survey Forecast,4 projecting that the aggregate price of a home in Canada will increase a modest 1.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter in 2025. The median price of a single-family detached property is expected to increase 2.0 per cent, while the median price of a condominium is anticipated to decrease 2.5 per cent.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

__________________________________

4 Canada's housing market poised for a reset in 2026, with modest price growth and increased activity , December 9, 2025

REGIONAL SUMMARIES

Greater Toronto Area

The aggregate price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) decreased 5.7 per cent year over year to $1,084,300 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the GTA also declined 2.7 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 4.4 per cent year over year to $1,364,300 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased 8.2 per cent to $656,000 during the same period.

"Toronto did not experience the anticipated pickup in activity during the final months of 2025, despite an interest rate cut in October. December, in particular, remained notably sluggish, with sales falling by double digits compared to typical seasonal levels. Overall, the quarter was soft, with sales largely flat on a month-over-month basis and down compared to the prior year," said Shawn Zigelstein, broker and leader of Team Zold, Royal LePage. "Much of this can be attributed to buyer hesitation, as ongoing rate uncertainty and persistent affordability pressures continue to weigh heavily on purchasing decisions. Some sellers, meanwhile, have also stepped back, pulling listings amid subdued demand and limited buyer engagement."

Zigelstein also noted that the city's condominium market remains under downward pressure, driven by elevated inventory levels and a temporary retreat from investors. Pre-construction activity continues to stagnate, with new project launches limited as developers adopt a cautious stance in response to softer market conditions.

In the city of Toronto, the aggregate price of a home decreased 6.0 per cent year over year to $1,034,400 in the fourth quarter of 2025. During the same period, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 9.8 per cent year over year to $1,463,500, while the median price of a condominium decreased 6.5 per cent to $637,000.

"The market is expected to remain buyer-friendly in early 2026 and into the spring, supported by rising inventory levels and continued price softness. As interest rates settle near their floor and confidence begins to improve, market activity should gradually increase, helping to move conditions toward a more balanced state," said Zigelstein. "Prices are expected to stabilize rather than soar, as increased supply levels will continue to keep a lid on price appreciation, even as demand slowly returns."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area will decrease 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Greater Montreal Area

The aggregate price of a home in the Greater Montreal Area increased 4.5 per cent year over year to $640,700 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region increased a modest 0.9 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 8.1 per cent year over year to $752,600 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium posted an increase of 2.4 per cent to $488,900 during the same period.

According to Marc Lefrançois, chartered real estate broker, Royal LePage Tendance, the fourth quarter of 2025 was marked by a clear duality. "In the general market – properties priced under $1 million – relative year-over-year stability was observed, despite rising inventory levels and a slight slowdown in sales. By contrast, the luxury segment remained on pause, impacted by wage-related uncertainties tied to the government's Bill 2 and a record level of inventory, where sellers are struggling to achieve their objectives." Lefrançois adds, "We are seeing something of a soft landing in the general market, while the luxury segment is at a standstill."

Sales activity, more nuanced than in the previous year, was driven primarily by first-time buyers and families seeking more space, often motivated by the high cost of renting. "This demand is supporting the affordable single-family home and plex segments, which remain undersupplied," noted Lefrançois. Conversely, the condominium market has faced significant challenges, particularly in urban cores. "Condo inventory has reached record levels in some neighbourhoods, weighing on the segment and making these properties harder to sell due to the oversupply of newly-built small condos," he added. As a result, price growth is expected to slow over the course of the coming year.

In Montreal Centre, the aggregate price of a home increased 5.6 per cent year over year to $807,800 in the fourth quarter of 2025. During the same period, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 6.0 per cent to $1,254,200, while the median price of a condominium increased 1.5 per cent to $595,100.

Looking ahead to the spring of 2026, Lefrançois expects the market to maintain a healthy level of activity, with potentially stronger momentum in the first half of the year. He does, however, point to a gradual increase in overall inventory. "The single-family home market remains favourable for sellers, with absorption rates still high, while the lack of new construction continues to put upward pressure on prices," he explains. By contrast, he notes that the condominium market is shifting toward a buyers' market, due to a significant rise in inventory over the past three years, allowing for greater negotiation opportunities. Lefrançois also anticipates a slow but steady recovery in the luxury segment in 2026. Moderate price increases are expected across the broader market in the coming months, with the exception of condominiums, where prices are forecast to remain stable.

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in the Greater Montreal Area will increase 5.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Greater Vancouver

The aggregate price of a home in Greater Vancouver decreased 4.1 per cent to $1,178,800 year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region decreased 1.4 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 4.2 per cent year over year to $1,682,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased 5.1 per cent to $731,200 during the same period.

"Overall sales activity declined in the final quarter of 2025, both year over year and from month to month, with softer momentum across all housing segments. Prices also edged lower compared to last year, reflecting cautious buyer sentiment amid ongoing economic uncertainty," said Randy Ryalls, managing broker, Royal LePage Sterling Realty. "Across the board, many buyers have remained on the sidelines, waiting for more compelling opportunities or greater clarity around the broader economic outlook. That said, early signs of renewed interest are beginning to emerge as the calendar turns. With interest rates likely having reached their floor, some consumers are starting to position themselves for a return to the market in the months ahead."

In the city of Vancouver, the aggregate price of a home decreased 3.6 per cent year over year to $1,365,200 in the fourth quarter of 2025. During the same period, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 3.9 per cent to $2,180,000, while the median price of a condominium declined 6.1 per cent to $773,900.

Ryalls added that sales have declined most sharply for detached homes, reflecting softer demand for larger properties amid current market conditions. By contrast, attached and apartment-style properties have shown greater resilience, supported by desire for affordable housing options and steady demand from first-time buyers and downsizers.

"We're seeing some early-season activity beginning to emerge, which is an encouraging sign in the first weeks of a new year. As we look toward the spring market, we're cautiously optimistic about a modest increase in transaction volumes as buyer confidence gradually improves,"said Ryalls. "While activity is expected to pick up, prices are not, supported by improved demand but hampered slightly by inventory levels that are expected to increase as spring arrives."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Greater Vancouver will decrease 3.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Ottawa

The aggregate price of a home in Ottawa remained flat, increasing a modest 0.1 per cent year over year to $771,200 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region declined 0.8 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 0.8 per cent year over year to $881,300 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium increased 2.1 per cent to $400,900 during the same period.

"With an early blast of winter, the typical year-end slowdown in Ottawa's housing market kicked off prematurely, about midway through the fourth quarter. Following a brief uptick in buyer activity on the heels of several rate cuts in the fall, sales relented in the final months of 2025, not surprisingly," said John Rogan, broker of record, Royal LePage Performance Realty.

Rogan noted that buyers have been hesitant, given the current political and economic climate. Stable borrowing rates and improved affordability, however, are expected to spur market activity this spring.

"Last spring, the real estate market was quieter than usual, as many held off on their purchase plans in the lead up to the federal election. This year, I expect a return to more typical levels of activity," added Rogan. "Buyers are really in the driver's seat today. They have plenty of supply to choose from, interest rates are the lowest they've been in more than three years, and prices have remained relatively stable."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Ottawa will increase 2.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Quebec City

The aggregate price of a home in Quebec City increased 13.2 per cent year over year to $453,600 in the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents the highest year-over-year price increase among Canada's major regions for the seventh consecutive quarter. On a quarterly basis, however, the aggregate price of a home in the region remained flat, increasing just 0.2 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 11.7 per cent year over year to $478,400 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium increased 14.9 per cent to $337,200 during the same period.

The fourth quarter of 2025 was marked by a particularly dynamic and competitive market. Days on market fell sharply, from 58 days in December of 2024, to just 36 days in December of 2025. This situation, combined with a decline in new listings, created a highly favourable environment for sellers. "Sellers have high expectations, and the market is meeting them, reflecting a persistent lack of inventory that continues to put upward pressure on prices," observed Michèle Fournier, vice-president and real estate broker, Royal LePage Inter-Québec.

This momentum was driven largely by first-time purchasers. Encouraged by the interest rate cuts in 2025, these buyers have adapted to current price levels, focusing primarily on single-family homes in the $400,000 to $500,000 range, and condominiums priced between $300,000 and $400,000. "The shift in sentiment is reflected in a degree of resignation among buyers in the face of steadily rising prices," explained Fournier, noting that in order to achieve their goal, buyers sometimes need to adjust their expectations or look beyond the downtown core.

Looking ahead to early 2026 and the spring market, Fournier expects the pronounced lack of inventory to continue supporting price growth. She does, however, note that some stabilization may emerge in the single-family home segment. The sharp price increases seen over the past year have brought the median price of a single-family home close to the $500,000 mark, which could act as a psychological threshold for first-time buyers and limit the magnitude of future gains. While demand remains strong, price appreciation may be more moderate than recently observed – a trend that will be closely watched in the second quarter. "The Quebec City region continues to catch up to other major Canadian markets, and those who bought last year have already seen a notable increase in the value of their home."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Quebec City will increase 12.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Calgary

The aggregate price of a home in Calgary decreased 1.0 per cent year over year to $681,700 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region decreased 1.8 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home remained flat, decreasing just 0.1 per cent year over year to $792,100 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased 2.8 per cent to $260,800 during the same period.

"Overall sales volume declined last quarter, falling by approximately 15 per cent compared to the same period last year. This slowdown reflects a more balanced market, as well as typical seasonal patterns that usually see both buyers and sellers take a step back toward the end of the year," said Corinne Lyall, broker and owner, Royal LePage Benchmark. "Prices remained relatively stable for single-family homes, while condo prices experienced a more noticeable decline at the end of 2025. Condo values have been under pressure for some time, as elevated supply levels persist and investor demand continues to soften."

Lyall noted that interest rate decreases have had limited impact on market activity to date. However, as borrowing costs stabilize, buyers may gain greater confidence that they are securing favourable mortgage terms. This added reassurance could help encourage more purchasers to return to the market and engage more actively as the spring season approaches.

"Early indicators for 2026 are cautiously encouraging, though sales remain below average. New listings are coming to market at a slower pace, which may be contributing to reduced activity, alongside inventory that carried over from December," added Lyall. "As seasonal conditions improve, market momentum is expected to build gradually heading into the spring."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Calgary will increase 1.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Edmonton

The aggregate price of a home in Edmonton increased 1.2 per cent year over year to $466,800 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, however, the aggregate price of a home in the region decreased 2.0 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 2.0 per cent year over year to $515,900 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium remained flat, increasing just 0.4 per cent to $203,500 during the same period.

"The last quarter delivered a typical seasonal slowdown in activity, but it remained exceptionally strong when compared with pre-2024 norms," said Tom Shearer, broker and owner, Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate. "Year-over-year sales declined in October and November, falling by double digits, before easing more modestly in December. The final month of 2025 saw a notable burst of momentum, as buyers rushed to complete transactions before year-end, reflecting sustained demand for well-priced and attractively-staged properties. As we move further into the new year, conditions are in place for a return to more normalized, sustainable price growth."

Shearer added that interprovincial migration has continued to moderate, with demand from local buyers within Alberta gradually accounting for a larger share of overall market activity, contributing to more balanced market conditions.

"As we head into the spring market, buyers can expect a broader selection of available properties and greater negotiating power, while sellers will benefit from increased confidence that a well-priced home will attract interest and sell within a reasonable timeframe," said Shearer. "This balance should support steady activity and modest price growth as both sides of the market adjust to more normalized conditions."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Edmonton will increase 2.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Halifax

The aggregate price of a home in Halifax increased 1.7 per cent year over year to $511,700 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, however, the aggregate price of a home in the region decreased 2.3 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 3.1 per cent year over year to $585,300 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased 5.2 per cent to $391,700 during the same period.

"The housing market in Halifax continues to show stability, though activity has softened slightly compared to the same time last year," said Matt Honsberger, broker and owner, Royal LePage Atlantic. "Sales in the fourth quarter dipped modestly year over year, following a strong finish to 2024. It was expected that momentum would carry into 2025, but ongoing economic uncertainty south of the border has caused many buyers to pause."

Honsberger noted that despite the slower pace of sales, home prices remained resilient through the final quarter of the year, a sign that available supply continues to be absorbed without materially impacting pricing.

"Home prices rose across the province, highlighting the underlying strength of the market. Demand continues to be supported by factors like population growth, and buyers remain active in more attainable segments, including townhomes, semis and smaller detached properties," Honsberger added.

Looking ahead, Honsberger expects a period of gradual, sustained growth. "As we move into the spring of 2026, prices are expected to remain relatively flat, with only modest shifts in sales volumes. The market is settling into a more balanced and predictable phase, and while activity may remain subdued in the near term, confidence should continue to build among both buyers and sellers."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Halifax will increase 2.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Winnipeg

The aggregate price of a home in Winnipeg increased 2.1 per cent year over year to $409,700 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, however, the aggregate price of a home in the region dipped by 0.5 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 1.6 per cent year over year to $447,700 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium increased 4.7 per cent to $272,600 during the same period.

"The Winnipeg housing market remained resilient through the end of the year, even as sales activity softened," said Michael Froese, broker and manager, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate. "This cooling followed a strong spring and summer, reflecting typical seasonal patterns. Home prices, however, continued to trend higher in the fourth quarter, highlighting strong buyer demand in a market where supply remains constrained."

Froese noted that while overall activity has recently eased, market conditions continue to favour sellers due to limited inventory and steady buyer interest for well-priced homes.

"The strongest competition is still centred on homes priced around the regional average, and condos in particular have been performing well as affordability remains a major concern for buyers; the segment drawing particular interest from downsizers and first-time buyers. Winnipeg's diverse economy and relative affordability compared to other major cities have helped soften the impact of broader economic uncertainty," Froese added.

Looking ahead, Froese expects the market to follow its traditional seasonal trajectory, with both inventory and activity increasing as the spring market approaches.

"The spring typically brings renewed momentum, and while buyer demand is expected to continue outpacing supply, it will likely do so at a more moderate pace than last year. Though tightening immigration levels and lingering economic uncertainty may temper demand, low interest rates, a resilient economy and affordability will keep buyers engaged," said Froese.

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Winnipeg will increase 1.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

Regina

The aggregate price of a home in Regina increased 2.8 per cent year over year to $390,600 in the fourth quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, however, the aggregate price of a home in the region decreased 1.5 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 3.7 per cent year over year to $430,700 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased modestly by 0.7 per cent to $224,300 during the same period.

"Regina's housing market continues to follow typical seasonal patterns, with activity easing in the final months of the year, but remaining well above historical norms," said Chad Ehman, sales representative, Royal LePage Next Level. "While sales slowed compared to a year earlier, Saskatchewan continued to record above-average activity in 2025. Buyer confidence remains resilient, despite ongoing inventory constraints."

Ehman noted that limited supply continues to shape market conditions across the province and multiple-offer scenarios remain common, particularly for well-priced properties.

"There is growing concern that short-term policy measures, such as rent control, could further restrict housing supply if they are not paired with a coordinated, long-term approach from policymakers," Ehman added.

"Home values across the region remain on an upward trajectory. As we look toward 2026, sustained momentum and buyer activity will be dependent on supply-focused initiatives that support balanced, long-term growth."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Regina will increase 4.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2026, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q4-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q4-2025

For other regional releases, click here .

About the Royal LePage House Price Survey

The Royal LePage House Price Survey provides information on the most common types of housing, nationally and in 64 of the nation's largest real estate markets. Housing values in the Royal LePage House Price Survey are based on the Royal LePage Canadian Real Estate Market Composite, produced quarterly through the use of company data in addition to data and analytics from partner company, RPS Real Property Solutions, the trusted source for residential real estate intelligence and analytics in Canada. Additionally, commentary on housing market trends and data on price and forecast values are provided by Royal LePage residential real estate experts, based on their opinions and market knowledge.

About Royal LePage

Serving Canadians since 1913, Royal LePage is the country's leading provider of services to real estate brokerages, with a network of approximately 20,000 real estate professionals in over 670 locations nationwide. Royal LePage is the only Canadian real estate company to have its own charitable foundation, the Royal LePage® Shelter Foundation™, which has been dedicated to supporting women's shelters and domestic violence prevention programs for more than 25 years. Royal LePage is a Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® company, a TSX-listed corporation trading under the symbolTSX:BRE. For more information, please visit www.royallepage.ca .

Royal LePage® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services®.

SOURCE Royal LePage Real Estate Services

For further information, please contact: Charmaine de Silva, Burson on behalf of Royal LePage, [email protected], (604)-360-2328