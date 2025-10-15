Gradual recovery continues as buyers begin to make their way off the sidelines

Third quarter highlights:

In the third quarter of 2025, the national aggregate home price remained flat year over year; declined 1.2% over Q2.

The Greater Montreal Area's aggregate home price increased 4.9% year over year, while the greater Toronto and Vancouver markets recorded declines of 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively, in the third quarter.

National year-end forecast adjusted downward due to price declines in greater regions of Toronto and Vancouver, with the aggregate price of a home now expected to increase a modest 1.0% in Q4 2025 over the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage® applauds federal government's commitment to build more housing; warns that greater efforts are needed to materially boost supply long-term.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - According to the Royal LePage House Price Survey and Market Forecast released today, the aggregate1 price of a home in Canada recorded virtually no change in the third quarter of 2025, increasing just 0.1 per cent year over year to $816,500. However, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, the national aggregate home price posted a decline of 1.2 per cent, driven by depreciation in many major markets across the country over the summer.

"Canada's housing market is shifting toward balance, as easing prices, rising listings and renewed rate cuts improve affordability across most regions," said Phil Soper, president and CEO, Royal LePage. "For the first time in years, buyers – especially in previously supply-strapped markets – have real choice and negotiating power. With confidence returning and further rate reductions expected into early 2026, we anticipate noticeably stronger activity by the spring."

Following a slower-than-usual start to the year, home sales picked up late in the spring and have consistently increased over the last five months, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).2

"Affordability is improving and the economic backdrop remains remarkably stable, yet consumer confidence is lagging," said Soper. "Many buyers remain hesitant – some worried about broader economic uncertainty, others waiting to see if prices dip a little further before stepping in."

The Royal LePage National House Price Composite is compiled from proprietary property data nationally and regionally in 64 of the nation's largest real estate markets. When broken out by housing type, the national median price of a single-family detached home increased 1.2 per cent year over year to $860,600, while the median price of a condominium decreased 1.6 per cent to $580,700. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the median price of a single-family detached home and a condominium declined 1.1 and 1.9 per cent, respectively. Price data, which includes both resale and new build, is provided by RPS Real Property Solutions, a leading Canadian real estate valuation company.

Compared to the peak of pandemic pricing in the spring of 2022, national home prices have come down by approximately five per cent, driven by depreciation in the urban centres of Toronto and Vancouver, where prices are currently sitting more than 12 per cent below the peak. Meanwhile, home prices have continued to appreciate in Quebec, the Prairies and Atlantic Canada.

"Buyer sentiment is being influenced by a complex mix of economic and psychological factors," said Soper. "Despite materially improved affordability in major cities, many Canadians – particularly younger ones – remain cautious amid high post-pandemic living costs, perceived job uncertainty, and general unease about our economic prospects. It's understandable that some are waiting before making such a significant purchase."

According to a recent Royal LePage survey, conducted by Burson, more than four in five Canadians (82%) who say they are actively working towards the purchase of their first residential property say they are planning to hold off for at least another year.3

________________________________ 1 Aggregate prices are calculated using a weighted average of the median values of all housing types collected. Data is provided by RPS Real Property Solutions and includes both resale and new build. 2 Canadian Home Sales Post Best August in Four Years , September 15, 2025 3 Canada's housing market is ripe with possibility, but new buyer hopefuls are taking their time , September 25, 2025

Rate relief in store for borrowers

In its scheduled September 17th announcement, the Bank of Canada cut the overnight lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, the first rate cut since March.4 With trade tensions with the United States choking economic growth, the central bank's Governing Council opted to lower the cost of borrowing. And, some economists expect there could be more cuts to come.

"Inflation has remained within the Bank of Canada's target range for twenty consecutive months, a positive sign for the economy," said Soper. "Unemployment has stayed manageable, yet job insecurity, particularly among younger Canadians, will persist until Canada reaches a new trade agreement with the United States. While mortgage rates remain above their pandemic lows, the Bank's recent rate cut is easing pressure on borrowers. Rates are once again in the threes – a level that feels supportive by the standards of the past two decades."

_______________________________ 4 Bank of Canada drops overnight lending rate to 2.5% as economy shows signs of slowing , September 17, 2025

Federal government launches new plan for housing creation

Last month, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes, an agency focused on tackling the nation's housing affordability crisis. An initial investment of $13 billion has been earmarked for the creation of 4,000 factory-built homes on federally-owned lands in six municipalities across the country: Dartmouth, Longueuil, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

"Any effort to improve housing affordability is positive, and this initiative is a welcome start," said Soper. "But we must keep the scale of the challenge in perspective – 4,000 homes should be seen as a catalyst, not a solution. The key to building housing at the pace Canada requires is meaningful private-sector participation. The government can clear the path and set the tone, but real progress will come when private builders, investors, and municipalities work in concert to get shovels in the ground and cranes in the sky. A temporary market slowdown doesn't change the reality: this country still faces a profound housing shortage."

Forecast

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Canada will increase 1.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised down to reflect price depreciation across Ontario and British Columbia, and slowing growth in other major markets.

"We expect the uptick in sales that began this summer to carry through the fall, setting the stage for a brisk 2026 spring market, provided consumer confidence continues to recover," said Soper. "Prices are likely to tread water in the near term, as improved affordability and lower borrowing costs draw more buyers back to the table. Finally, the return-to-office trend should renew demand in urban cores, even as lower prices in suburban and rural communities continue to attract families – just not at the scale we saw during the pandemic."

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

REGIONAL SUMMARIES

Greater Toronto Area

The aggregate price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) decreased 3.5 per cent year over year to $1,114,900 in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the GTA also declined 3.5 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 1.2 per cent year over year to $1,403,800 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased 7.4 per cent to $668,700 during the same period.

"The GTA housing market remains firmly in favour of buyers. Sales activity has been gradually increasing, however, this has not translated into price appreciation due to higher-than-normal levels of available inventory," said Shawn Zigelstein, broker and leader of Team Zold, Royal LePage Your Community Realty. "Active listings are well up, with the influx of new listings consistently outpacing sales, providing prepared buyers with a significant advantage in both negotiating power and choice."

Zigelstein also noted that properties are spending significantly more time on the market. "The average days on market is now edging towards two months – a stark contrast to the pandemic real estate frenzy, when properties were selling in just a few days. Sellers who price their homes too high are finding them languishing, as buyers remain cautious, selective and still highly price-sensitive."

In the city of Toronto, the aggregate price of a home decreased 4.6 per cent year over year to $1,076,700 in the third quarter of 2025. During the same period, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 7.4 per cent year over year to $1,548,700, while the median price of a condominium decreased 5.6 per cent to $644,700.

"Buyer confidence, while showing incremental improvement with clearer interest rate signals, is still restrained by a broader sense of unease about the job market and the stability of the economy overall. This lack of urgency is the defining characteristic of the current market – buyers are actively searching, but many appointments and showings are not yet converting into sales. With an unusual amount of housing stock available and affordability continuing to improve, very few people are in a hurry to buy."

Looking ahead, Zigelstein expects this trend to continue through the remainder of the fall. He added, however, that policy reform will be necessary before activity inevitably picks up again.

"This is a rare moment of opportunity for buyers in Toronto, but the long-term health of the housing market requires special focus on increasing the right kind of housing supply – not just at the right price point, but also the right size. Development processes will need to be easier, cheaper and faster in the future."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area will decrease 3.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised down to reflect current market conditions.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Greater Montreal Area

The aggregate price of a home in the Greater Montreal Area increased 4.9 per cent year over year to $635,000 in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region increased 2.4 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 7.8 per cent year over year to $745,100 in the third quarter of 2025 while the median price of a condominium posted an increase of 4.3 per cent to $487,900 during the same period.

According to Marc Lefrançois, real estate broker, Royal LePage Tendance, the third quarter was marked by interesting momentum, notably a resurgence of demand on the island of Montreal. "The figures reflect a reality where the island of Montreal is beginning to perform better, which could be explained by the gradual return to the office and a renewed appeal for the city centre," he explains. This period is also characterized by a notable increase in overall inventory on the market.

"This increase in inventory creates a particularly favourable environment for buyers. We are seeing a net increase in visits and many new buyers entering the market. However, given the wide choice available, they are less eager to finalize a deal," notes Lefrançois. He adds that the current period is 'the best time to buy in five years.'

"With interest rates falling and inventory doubling compared to the pre-pandemic period, buyers have unprecedented choice, reducing the need for costly compromises. In addition, the end of the year is often a time when buyers' bargaining power is increased."

In Montreal Centre, the aggregate price of a home increased 8.6 per cent year over year to $795,900 in the third quarter of 2025. During the same period, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 6.0 per cent to $1,215,300, while the median price of a condominium increased 3.0 per cent to $588,000.

The Bank of Canada's decision to lower its key interest rate to 2.5% in the third quarter led to a shift in buyer sentiment. "Apprehension about interest rates seems to have dissipated. After significant declines and the anticipation of further reductions, the message is clear: lending rates are no longer a major obstacle for buyers. The general sentiment is positive, and those who had left the market due to economic uncertainty are gradually returning," explains Lefrançois.

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in the Greater Montreal Area will increase 6.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Greater Vancouver

The aggregate price of a home in Greater Vancouver decreased 3.1 per cent to $1,195,500 year over year in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region decreased 1.9 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 2.4 per cent year over year to $1,712,800 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased 3.4 per cent to $742,300 during the same period.

"The Greater Vancouver market has been lagging behind Toronto in its recovery this year, but that momentum started to turn around over the summer. While sales activity is slowly improving, active listings remain well above historical averages, which continues to place downward pressure on prices – a welcome reprieve for buyers in Canada's most expensive housing market," said Randy Ryalls, managing broker, Royal LePage Sterling Realty. "Today, buyers have greater selection and more negotiating power, allowing many to comfortably wait on the sidelines while prices continue to adjust downward. The increase in inventory is also forcing sellers to face reality – properties not priced for the current climate are simply not competitive."

In the city of Vancouver, the aggregate price of a home decreased 1.9 per cent year over year to $1,383,200 in the third quarter of 2025. During the same period, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 1.8 per cent to $2,203,400, while the median price of a condominium declined 4.6 per cent to $801,100.

"Activity is expected to pick up in the final months of the year, with a return to seasonal trends. Early indicators, including increasing open house traffic and offers being submitted on properties that have been sitting for months, suggest that patient, realistic buyers are starting to engage," noted Ryalls. "While the recent Bank of Canada rate cut did not immediately spur significant demand, a further cut or two could be the psychological trigger needed to bring more buyers off the sidelines, particularly if fixed mortgage rates begin to come down.

"The region traditionally experiences a material drop in new listings at the end of the year. If this holds true, we could enter 2026 with a far more balanced or even constrained inventory level. This, combined with the current trend of sellers pricing more appropriately, sets the stage for a potentially firmer spring market once pent-up demand finally flows in."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Greater Vancouver will decrease 2.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised down to reflect current market conditions.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Ottawa

The aggregate price of a home in Ottawa remained flat, increasing a modest 0.3 per cent year over year to $777,400 in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region declined 0.6 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 1.0 per cent year over year to $885,700 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium increased 2.1 per cent to $408,700 during the same period.

"After a stronger-than-expected summer, Ottawa's real estate market is holding steady, with sales activity moving closer to long-term averages and buyer interest remaining healthy," said John Rogan, broker of record, Royal LePage Performance Realty. "Prices have been stable, slipping slightly compared to spring, but still showing modest gains compared to last year. A wide range of buyers are re-engaging, and the fall market has started off on a strong note."

Rogan noted that while inventory has been rising gradually, supply remains balanced. "We are not seeing distressed sales or major challenges with mortgage renewals, and homes are spending about the same amount of time on the market as they traditionally do. First-time and move-up buyers are both active, and with limited rental options available in the city, many are drawn to home ownership. Sellers are still confident, but they also recognize that conditions are more balanced than in the past couple of years."

Rogan expects Ottawa's housing market to remain stable in the months ahead. "The recent interest rate cut has boosted confidence, and another cut could encourage even more buyers to step in. While there is some uncertainty around potential government job cuts, overall sentiment is positive, with prices expected to remain steady through the end of the year."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Ottawa will increase 2.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised down modestly to reflect current market conditions.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Quebec City

The aggregate price of a home in Quebec City increased 16.5 per cent year over year to $452,700 in the third quarter of 2025. This represents the highest year-over-year price increase among Canada's major regions for the sixth consecutive quarter. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region increased 3.1 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 16.2 per cent year over year to $480,300 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium increased 14.2 per cent to $332,500 during the same period.

According to Michèle Fournier, vice-president and real estate broker, Royal LePage Inter-Québec, the persistence of this price growth, while remarkable, is an accurate reflection of market realities. She points out that the inventory shortage is critical and remains the primary economic challenge.

However, Fournier notes that the market has become more nuanced. "If a home is priced fairly, bidding wars are still happening. However, buyers are increasingly reluctant to participate, and offers without inspection have become much less common," she explains. She adds that properties listed above perceived market value tend to sit longer.

First-time buyers remain very active, especially for homes priced around $450,000. "They are motivated and eager to purchase. However, one must be realistic: to successfully buy a property in today's market, it's often necessary to have financial capacity above the listing price. A mortgage pre-approval with some flexibility is a major advantage," advises Fournier.

The inventory shortage is also worsened by the fact that "seniors are staying in their homes until they absolutely have to move, freeing up properties that often require renovations," explains Fournier. She notes that while buyers prefer turn-key properties, they're willing to take on renovations if the home is in a desirable neighbourhood and priced accordingly.

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Quebec City will increase 15.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Calgary

The aggregate price of a home in Calgary remained flat, decreasing just 0.6 per cent year over year to $694,200 in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region dipped 0.3 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 1.1 per cent year over year to $808,300 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased 3.0 per cent to $265,900 during the same period.

"Calgary's housing market is showing signs of moderation this fall, with activity easing compared to last year's exceptionally strong performance. Still, sales volumes are strong compared to long-term averages," said Corinne Lyall, broker and owner, Royal LePage Benchmark. "Prices have remained mostly flat, with only a modest uptick from the previous quarter, and conditions overall reflect a move towards a healthier, balanced market, leaning slightly in favour of sellers. Single-family detached homes remain competitive, while the condominium segment has shifted more firmly toward buyers, as supply builds and investor demand softens."

Lyall noted that recent interest rate cuts have improved consumer confidence, though they have had little impact on pricing so far.

"Lower borrowing costs have been a welcome relief for those with variable-rate mortgages or upcoming renewals. First-time buyer activity has held steady, while sellers are beginning to adjust their expectations, recognizing that today's market is very different from what we experienced in 2023 and 2024. Buyers, meanwhile, are taking advantage of increased choice and approaching the market at a more deliberate pace," added Lyall. "Looking ahead, I expect steady balanced activity through the fall market."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Calgary will increase 1.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised down modestly to reflect current market conditions.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Edmonton

The aggregate price of a home in Edmonton increased 4.4 per cent year over year to $476,300 in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, however, the aggregate price of a home in the region decreased 1.7 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 5.6 per cent year over year to $527,100 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium increased 2.7 per cent to $206,400 during the same period.

"After two exceptionally strong years, market conditions in Edmonton are beginning to normalize. Sales have eased compared to last year, though 2024 was one of the most active in over a decade," said Tom Shearer, broker and owner, Royal LePage Noralta Real Estate. "Detached homes are becoming less affordable, making semi-detached and freehold townhomes especially attractive to buyers. Condominium prices, while softening on a quarterly basis, are starting to show signs of recovery."

Shearer noted that inventory has been steadily building over the past several months, bringing supply back into balance for the first time since late 2023.

"Buyers have more choice today than they've had in quite some time. First-time buyers are finding good opportunities, particularly in the condo segment, where demand is also coming from Edmonton's younger population and the many newcomers attracted to the region's affordability and low cost of living. Sellers remain confident, but are beginning to recognize that conditions are more competitive than what we experienced in the spring," said Shearer.

"I expect market activity to remain stable through the rest of the year," Shearer added. "Edmonton typically experiences a seasonal slowdown in the fall, with activity easing into December. Prices should continue to post gains compared to last year, though increases will be more modest than originally anticipated."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Edmonton will increase 4.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised down modestly to reflect current market conditions.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Halifax

The aggregate price of a home in Halifax increased 2.7 per cent year over year to $523,700 in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, however, the aggregate price of a home in the region decreased 1.4 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 4.2 per cent year over year to $597,900 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium decreased 4.5 per cent to $403,800 during the same period.

"Halifax's housing market today looks much the same as it did last year. Prices have held steady despite a softer pace of activity, and while inventory has been climbing gradually, conditions still lean slightly in favour of sellers," said Matt Honsberger, broker and owner, Royal LePage Atlantic. "Buyers are taking a wait-and-see approach, but many renters are starting to explore ownership as rising rents make purchasing more attractive. First-time buyers are finding opportunities in semis, townhomes and smaller detached properties outside of the downtown core."

Honsberger noted that Halifax's condominium market remains slow, with demand driven primarily by students and seniors. Meanwhile, developers continue to focus on low-rise housing and purpose-built rentals, a trend that could lead to a modest oversupply in the rental segment in the years ahead. Still, demand remains steady, and confidence is expected to build gradually as population growth continues to support the market.

"The biggest forces shaping the Halifax real estate market are decisions made at the federal level," said Honsberger. "The cap on international students and the foreign buyer ban are playing a role in both the residential and recreational property markets. At the same time, the provincial deed transfer tax for non-Nova Scotia residents is making the region less attractive to out-of-province buyers. While activity may remain subdued in the coming months, prices are expected to hold firm through the end of the year and into 2026."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Halifax will increase 5.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised down modestly to reflect current market conditions.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Winnipeg

The aggregate price of a home in Winnipeg increased 2.3 per cent year over year to $411,800 in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, however, the aggregate price of a home in the region dipped by 1.0 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 2.2 per cent year over year to $450,900 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium increased 3.4 per cent to $273,400 during the same period.

"The Winnipeg housing market has demonstrated considerable resilience this year, maintaining strong momentum that has consistently outperformed 2024. While activity in the third quarter eased slightly from the usual peak in the spring, overall market performance remains strong," said Michael Froese, broker and manager, Royal LePage Prime Real Estate. "Sustained demand continues to outpace tight supply, keeping the market firmly in favour of sellers, evidenced by approximately 2.5 months of inventory. This scarcity of listings, especially for properties priced around the regional average, continues to fuel intense competition among buyers, often leading to swift transactions in the most highly sought-after neighbourhoods."

Froese noted that buyer sentiment among local consumers tends to be more optimistic than in other parts of the country.

"Unlike markets heavily dependent on industries affected by trade negotiations with the United States, Winnipeg boasts a diversified job market and is experiencing growth driven by steady immigration. This economic stability and growing population, coupled with the city's affordability advantage compared to other major Canadian cities, have helped sustain robust demand throughout the year," added Froese. "Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic. Prices should tick up modestly as the fall market gains traction, before easing back during the winter months, as usual. Plus, any further interest rate cuts this year would provide an additional boost in confidence, encouraging even more buyers to enter what is already proving to be a busy and competitive market."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Winnipeg will increase 4.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year. The previous forecast has been revised down modestly to reflect current market conditions.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

Regina

The aggregate price of a home in Regina increased 2.4 per cent year over year to $396,500 in the third quarter of 2025. On a quarterly basis, the aggregate price of a home in the region remained relatively flat, dipping a modest 0.4 per cent.

Broken out by housing type, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 3.1 per cent year over year to $437,700 in the third quarter of 2025, while the median price of a condominium increased 3.0 per cent to $227,000 during the same period.

"The Regina housing market has been following usual seasonal trends. We saw a slowdown in activity leading up to the start of the school year, followed by an upswing that's expected to carry throughout the fall before winter weather naturally cools demand. Unlike some larger markets, most local buyers aren't hesitating due to economic or geopolitical uncertainty. Instead, the biggest challenge remains the lack of available inventory, a factor that's especially frustrating for move-up buyers who don't feel confident listing their home until they've made another purchase," said Chad Ehman, sales representative, Royal LePage Next Level. "With housing supply down compared to last year, multiple-offer scenarios and sales above asking remain fairly common. While building permits have been gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels, high construction costs and extended timelines mean a significant increase in supply will take time to materialize."

Ehman added that Regina's market continues to be fueled by newcomers drawn to the city's strong job market and comparatively affordable housing prices. Another key group of buyers are renters making the leap to home ownership sooner than expected, driven by fast-rising rents and limited rental options.

"We expect current market conditions to hold steady in the weeks and months ahead. A busy fall market is likely to bring modest price increases, particularly with inventory levels still under pressure," said Ehman. "Should the Bank of Canada introduce another rate cut, it could spark a wave of buyers eager to benefit from lower borrowing costs, though it may also push some buyers frustrated by constant competition to the sidelines."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the aggregate price of a home in Regina will increase 7.0 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal LePage House Price Survey Chart: rlp.ca/house-prices-Q3-2025

Royal LePage Forecast Chart: rlp.ca/market-forecast-Q3-2025

For other regional releases, click here .

About the Royal LePage House Price Survey

The Royal LePage House Price Survey provides information on the most common types of housing, nationally and in 64 of the nation's largest real estate markets. Housing values in the Royal LePage House Price Survey are based on the Royal LePage Canadian Real Estate Market Composite, produced quarterly through the use of company data in addition to data and analytics from partner company, RPS Real Property Solutions, the trusted source for residential real estate intelligence and analytics in Canada. Additionally, commentary on housing market trends and data on price and forecast values are provided by Royal LePage residential real estate experts, based on their opinions and market knowledge.

About Royal LePage

Serving Canadians since 1913, Royal LePage is the country's leading provider of services to real estate brokerages, with a network of approximately 20,000 real estate professionals in over 670 locations nationwide. Royal LePage is the only Canadian real estate company to have its own charitable foundation, the Royal LePage® Shelter Foundation™, which has been dedicated to supporting women's shelters and domestic violence prevention programs for more than 25 years. Royal LePage is a Bridgemarq Real Estate Services® company, a TSX-listed corporation trading under the symbolTSX:BRE. For more information, please visit www.royallepage.ca .

Royal LePage® is a registered trademark of Royal Bank of Canada and is used under licence by Bridgemarq Real Estate Services®.

SOURCE Royal LePage Real Estate Services

For further information, please contact: Charmaine de Silva, Burson on behalf of Royal LePage, [email protected], (604)-360-2328