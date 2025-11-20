Following declining activity in 2024, the country's most popular ski regions reported gains in sales and property prices in the first three quarters of this year

Royal LePage ® is forecasting a 4.0% increase in single-family home prices over the next year in popular ski regions across the country.

is forecasting a 4.0% increase in single-family home prices over the next year in popular ski regions across the country. Nationally, single-family home prices in Canada's winter recreational market increased 3.8% year over year in the first nine months of 2025.

16 of the 18 recreational markets in the report recorded an increase in sales this year.

47% of recreational property experts report more inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate as a result of the 'Buy Canadian' movement.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - According to the Royal LePage Winter Recreational Property Report released today, home prices in Canada's popular ski regions1 rose moderately in the first nine months of 2025. Nationally, the median price of a single-family detached home increased 3.8 per cent year over year to $982,000.

"Following a year of sluggish activity and stagnant prices in 2024, the real estate markets in Canada's most popular ski destinations rebounded in 2025. Modest interest rate relief and a growing 'Buy Canadian' mindset helped reignite demand for slopeside chalets and mountain retreats. While economic uncertainty continues to weigh on many urban markets, buyers seeking winter escapes are pushing ahead – demonstrating once again the resilience and enduring appeal of Canada's recreational regions," said Phil Soper, president and chief executive officer, Royal LePage.

Recreational real estate markets across the country have proven to be more resilient and stable than major urban markets over the past year, with strong demand and increases in sales activity and prices. A majority of the recreational real estate markets covered in the report (89%) recorded a year-over-year increase in sales activity in the first nine months of 2025, and more than three quarters (78%) recorded an increase in the median price of single-family homes.

"An early blast of winter across Southern Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada has already energized recreational property owners and winter sports enthusiasts. The early snowfall has set a strong tone for the season ahead," said Soper. "Canada's recreational markets remain remarkably strong, driven by steady demand for ski and mountain properties and the growing desire for seasonal homes that offer relaxation, adventure, and connection to nature. With resorts gearing up for what's expected to be an active season, momentum in these markets is expected to build."

Eighty per cent of Royal LePage recreational property experts across the country reported similar or more demand in their respective regions for recreational homes compared to 2024, while 47 per cent reported an increase in inventory, and 47 per cent reported an increase in the average number of days on market.

Despite economic woes, recreational housing market forges ahead

In the wake of ongoing trade tensions and resulting weakness in the economy, homebuyers have approached the residential market with increased caution as of late. According to the latest Royal LePage House Price Survey and Market Forecast, the aggregate price of a home in Canada recorded virtually no change in the third quarter of 2025, increasing just 0.1 per cent year over year to $816,500.2 On a quarter-over-quarter basis, the national aggregate home price posted a decline of 1.2 per cent.

By comparison, Canada's recreational property market has remained notably more resilient, as many consumers in this segment appear willing to look past broader economic challenges.

"Canada's recreational property markets have historically weathered economic headwinds better than most of the real estate industry. Buyers of second homes tend to have more financial flexibility and are less sensitive to short-term interest rate changes," continued Soper.

"Supply is also naturally constrained. Unlike our cities, recreational regions see limited new construction, which means demand routinely outstrips available inventory. Even with broader economic challenges in play, these markets remain resilient as buyers continue to believe in the long-term value – and the lifestyle – that a winter retreat provides."

Forty-seven per cent of Royal LePage recreational property experts reported that lower interest rates have encouraged more buyer demand in their market this year.

Canadians look to vacation at home amid trade tensions with U.S.

Political and economic tensions between Canada and the United States, and as a result, the 'Buy Canadian' movement – which has encouraged Canadians to direct their time and money toward domestic products, services and destinations in response to the tariffs imposed by the U.S. – are changing how and where Canadians are choosing to spend their vacations. Statistics Canada has reported year-over-year declines of Canadian-resident return trips by automobile from the United States every month this year to date.3

It has also had a ripple effect on the real estate market, including within recreational regions. Forty-seven per cent of Royal LePage recreational property experts reported more inquiries from domestic buyers of recreational real estate. Meanwhile, 27 per cent of experts have noted an increase in the number of American buyers inquiring about recreational real estate in their area over the past year.

"With relations between Canada and the U.S. running cool, more Canadians are choosing to spend their winter vacations at home," said Soper. "Domestic destinations are benefiting as travel habits shift and people look for escapes that feel close, comfortable, and truly Canadian.

"At the same time, the favourable exchange rate is drawing increased interest from American buyers looking for a foothold in our winter recreational markets. Recreational properties are generally exempt from Canada's foreign-buyer restrictions, which adds another layer of appeal for U.S. purchasers exploring seasonal retreats north of the border. It's a specialized segment of the market, and buyers are best served working with a recreational property expert, not an urban agent. You want someone who knows the many unique aspects of owning a country getaway," noted Soper.

According to a recent Royal LePage survey, conducted by Burson, more than half (54%) of Canadians who currently own residential property in the U.S. say they are planning to sell within the next year, among whom a majority (62%) credit the current political administration as the main reason.4 Thirty-three per cent of them say they are motivated by other factors, such as personal and financial reasons, and another five per cent say it is due to increasingly extreme weather conditions, like hurricanes, flooding and forest fires. When asked if they plan to reinvest the proceeds of the sale of their U.S. home into the Canadian real estate market, almost one third (32%) of respondents who have recently sold or are planning to sell within the next year answered 'yes'.

Market Forecast

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Canada's recreational ski regions will increase 4.0 per cent over the next 12 months. This outlook reflects expectations of a continued rebound in the recreational market, supported by lower borrowing costs that will draw more buyers back into the market, as well as growing domestic demand for recreational properties across the country.

REGIONAL SUMMARIES

BRITISH COLUMBIA

In the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in British Columbia's popular ski regions increased 1.8 per cent year over year to $1,796,000, while the median price of a condominium increased 9.5 per cent to $528,500. In the province's recreational market, the median price of a single-family detached home is forecast to increase 3.5 per cent over the next 12 months.

Whistler

The median price of a single-family detached home in Whistler's recreational property market for the first nine months of the year was essentially flat, decreasing just 0.2 per cent year over year to $3,563,300, while the median price of a condominium increased 20.3 per cent to $702,000. For those looking to buy a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $3,000,000 and $450,000, respectively. Total sales were up 19.2 per cent year over year in the region.

"Detached inventory has been on the rise in Whistler, and properties are sitting on the market a little longer, which has contributed to some softness in the segment as sellers compete for buyer attention. Conversely, the condo market has shown renewed strength, with noticeable increases in both demand and pricing, particularly for properties that offer year-round use or fractional ownership opportunities, allowing multiple individuals to share ownership of a vacation home at a fraction of the cost," said Frank Ingham, associate broker, Royal LePage Sussex. "The buyers who are active in the market right now are looking for the 'perfect' property and can afford to be selective, taking their time to make a purchase. I'm hopeful that the recent reduction in interest rates will encourage more buyers to move ahead with purchases, as the first few cuts didn't appear to have much impact last year."

Though Whistler remains a strong international market, Ingham noted a noticeable increase in domestic inquiries as more Canadians express interest in keeping their investments closer to home. This trend has been influenced by factors such as currency fluctuations, evolving travel habits, and a growing preference for vacation properties that offer both lifestyle value and long-term investment potential.

"We expect a modest increase in Whistler home prices next year, supported by improving economic conditions and lower interest rates that should help boost buyer confidence," said Ingham. "As stability returns to the broader economy, more prospective purchasers – both domestic and international – are likely to enter the market in larger numbers."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Whistler will increase 4.0 per cent over the next 12 months.

Invermere

The median price of a single-family detached home in Invermere's recreational property market for the first nine months of the year increased 3.5 per cent year over year to $775,000, while the median price of a condominium increased 4.1 per cent to $359,000. For those looking to buy a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $675,000 and $290,000, respectively. Total sales were up 9.3 per cent year over year in the region.

"The strength of Alberta's economy has motivated more Canadians to cross provincial lines and invest in recreational properties in B.C. over the past year. While lower interest rates aren't typically the main driver of recreational buying activity, recent rate cuts have provided an added incentive to make a purchase. As a result, we've seen a notable uptick in demand this past year, alongside rising home prices," said Barry Benson, broker, Royal LePage Rockies West Realty. "Limited inventory has further fueled price growth. Many of our buyers continue to come from Calgary – urban residents looking for a weekend escape just across the B.C. border – but interest from other parts of Alberta has been gradually increasing as well."

Benson added that since many Invermere recreational buyers live outside the area, they often look to short-term rent their properties to help offset carrying costs. However, increasingly strict regional regulations on short-term rentals have made that more difficult as of late.

"If Alberta's economy continues to gain momentum, we can expect the Invermere market to stay active, pushing prices higher in 2026," said Benson. "However, low inventory levels could start to curb demand if buyers aren't able to find the winter getaway they've been searching for."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Invermere will increase 2.0 per cent over the next 12 months.

Revelstoke

The median price of a single-family detached home in Revelstoke's recreational property market for the first nine months of the year increased 1.9 per cent year over year to $879,000, while the median price of a condominium decreased 6.5 per cent to $750,000. For those looking to buy a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $4,000,000 and $725,000, respectively. Inventory for slopeside properties is extremely limited in Revelstoke. Total sales were up 17.3 per cent year over year in the region.

"Our recreational market remains strong, driven by favourable pricing compared to other well-known ski destinations and the addition of new amenities, including ongoing resort expansions and the new Cabot Revelstoke golf course, which is opening in 2027. These projects continue to elevate the region's appeal and attract a wide range of buyers seeking both lifestyle and investment opportunities," said Don Teuton, broker and owner, Royal LePage Revelstoke. "While demand remains steady, inventory levels have not improved meaningfully year over year, keeping single-family home prices on an upward trajectory. In contrast, the condominium market has benefited from a lower price point and increased supply, creating more opportunities for buyers looking to enter the market or purchase a recreational property at a more accessible level."

Teuton added that demand for rental properties has remained steady, underscoring the area's enduring appeal as a year-round resort destination. Most buyers and prospective tenants continue to come from within British Columbia, with consistent interest also coming from Alberta and Ontario.

"Next year, we expect prices in the region to continue climbing as limited inventory and steady demand keep upward pressure on market values," said Teuton. "Ongoing resort and community developments will further enhance the area's attractiveness, supporting continued growth in both property prices and buyer interest through 2026."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Revelstoke will increase 5.0 per cent over the next 12 months.

Mount Washington

The median price of a single-family detached home in Mount Washington's recreational property market for the first nine months of the year decreased 23.6 per cent year over year to $840,000, while the median price of a condominium decreased 1.1 per cent to $450,000.5 For those looking to buy a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $700,000 and $250,000, respectively.

"Demand for homes on Mount Washington has been steadily increasing, particularly among buyers from across Vancouver Island. Most of the recent activity has been concentrated in the more affordable condominium segment, where buyers see strong value and lower carrying costs. Despite price declines in the detached home segment, which reflect outliers amid low sales volumes, activity in the region overall is up compared to last year." said Val Wright, sales representative, Royal LePage In The Comox Valley. "While interest rates are generally less of a deciding factor for those purchasing a secondary property, recent reductions in borrowing costs have brought some renewed enthusiasm to the market, giving buyers a bit more confidence and flexibility. That said, many remain price-conscious and cautious, choosing not to overextend themselves, a trend that has kept prices down despite healthy demand."

Wright noted that many buyers choose to use their recreational properties as short-term vacation rentals during periods when they aren't occupying them personally.

"We're seeing growing activity in the single-family home segment, where limited supply should put upward pressure on prices heading into next year," said Wright. "Strong snow conditions over the past two winters have helped drive consistent visitor demand, while the resort's investment in expanding summer amenities, such as mountain biking and zip-lining, has transformed it into a true year-round destination. This steady influx of visitors and sustained interest from both recreational buyers and investors are expected to keep demand trending upward well into 2026."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Mount Washington will increase 7.0 per cent over the next 12 months.

Sun Peaks

The median price of a single-family detached home in Sun Peaks' recreational property market for the first nine months of the year increased 24.3 per cent year over year to $1,662,500, while the median price of a condominium increased 17.4 per cent to $422,500.6 For those looking to buy a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $1,680,000, and $400,000, respectively.

"The higher-end segment of the Sun Peaks recreational market continues to show steady activity, while mid- and entry-level properties have seen slower movement as of late," said Danielle Grecco, sales representative, Royal LePage Westwin Realty. "Many buyers are feeling the effects of higher maintenance and carrying costs, yet well-capitalized purchasers remain active and ready to invest. Most of our demand comes from buyers in Greater Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and Alberta who are looking for year-round mountain retreats. The growing 'Buy Canadian' movement is also inspiring more Canadians to invest in recreational properties closer to home, which continues to strengthen our local market."

Grecco observed that the continued decline in interest rates over the past year appears to have introduced a sense of hesitation among some buyers. Many investors are choosing to wait, anticipating that rates may drop further before making a purchase, which has lengthened the decision-making process. Meanwhile, a significant number of Sun Peaks owners are opting to rent out their recreational properties to help offset carrying costs and manage rising expenses.

"With Canada's foreign buyer ban set to lift on January 1, 2027, we may see an uptick in inquiries and sales activity toward the end of next year," said Grecco. "In the meantime, strong tourism and consistent year-round demand are expected to support steady sales and modest price growth in this resort market."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Sun Peaks will increase 2.0 per cent over the next 12 months.

Big White

The median price of a single-family detached home in Big White's recreational property market for the first nine months of the year increased 5.4 per cent year over year to $1,592,000, while the median price of a condominium increased 15.3 per cent to $476,000. For those looking to buy a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $780,000, and $175,000, respectively. Total sales were up 1.4 per cent year over year in the region, located outside Kelowna, British Columbia.

"Activity in the Big White market has fluctuated in recent years, influenced by the pandemic boom and low interest rates, and then the subsequent market correction. In 2025, however, we're seeing renewed momentum. The recent uptick in sales activity aligns with lower interest rates, which have helped boost buyer confidence and affordability. As rates have come down, more buyers are re-entering the market, leading to higher transaction volumes compared to the past two years," said Amanda Cormier, sales representative, Royal LePage Kelowna. "In the wake of the pandemic and currency fluctuations, more Canadians – particularly from B.C., Alberta, and Ontario – are choosing to invest in recreational properties closer to home rather than abroad, helping to sustain steady demand at Big White."

Cormier added that many owners in Big White rent out their properties during the winter to offset costs like strata fees and taxes. With Kelowna's short-term rental ban excluding Big White, interest from investors has grown as buyers look to the resort for flexible income opportunities in addition to personal use.

"Looking ahead, I anticipate continued stabilization in the market, which should support moderate price growth," said Cormier. "As interest rates remain low and affordability improves, more buyers are likely to return to the table, particularly those who had been waiting for signs of stability before making a move. Strong domestic demand, driven by Canadians seeking recreational and investment properties closer to home, will continue to underpin activity."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Big White will increase 7.0 per cent over the next 12 months.

ALBERTA

Canmore

The median price of a single-family detached home in Canmore's recreational property market for the first nine months of the year increased 9.5 per cent year over year to $1,861,000, while the median price of a condominium decreased 1.3 per cent to $754,700. For those looking to buy a house adjacent to the Canmore Nordic Centre, prices typically start at $1,100,000. Total sales were down 7.0 per cent year over year in the region.

"The Canmore market has experienced softer buyer demand over the past year, shifting conditions toward a more balanced state. Inventory levels have been gradually rising, along with days on market. Still, the single-family home segment remains highly desirable, and continues to see prices rise and attract occasional multiple offer scenarios. Most of our buyers come from Alberta's major cities, such as Calgary, Edmonton, and Red Deer, though we do see occasional interest from Saskatchewan and Manitoba. There's also been a modest uptick in inquiries from U.S. buyers exploring opportunities given the favourable exchange rate," said Brad Hawker, associate broker, Royal LePage Solutions. "We're seeing continued demand from lifestyle-driven buyers who are drawn to Canmore's natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and proximity to Banff National Park. Whether they're purchasing a vacation home, an investment property, or planning for future retirement, buyers view Canmore as a stable and attractive market with long-term value."

Hawker added that with many buyers continuing to purchase with cash, recent interest rate cuts haven't had a significant impact on overall demand. However, investors operating short-term rentals may find new opportunities to leverage financing options to their advantage.

"The region's two largest landowners and developers have begun work on a major multi-phase housing project that includes a new resort village, while several other developers are expanding their commercial and residential footprints throughout Canmore. Together, these projects signal an exciting period of growth and transformation for the community," said Hawker. "As inventory levels continue to rise and buyers take more time to find the right property, we expect to see more moderate price growth in the coming year. Uncertainty stemming from ongoing tariff tensions and 51st state rhetoric south of the border will continue to create a mix of hesitation and motivation among buyers as well. On one hand, some purchasers will continue to delay decisions amid economic and political uncertainty. On the other, these same factors are expected to prompt more Canadians to look inward, fueling demand and supporting price growth in domestic recreational markets as they opt to vacation and invest closer to home."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Canmore will increase 1.5 per cent over the next 12 months.

ONTARIO

Southern Georgian Bay (Collingwood/Meaford/Thornbury)

The median price of a single-family detached home in Southern Georgian Bay's recreational property market for the first nine months of the year increased 3.9 per cent year over year to $886,000. Meanwhile, the median price of a condominium decreased 6.1 per cent to $589,000 during the same period. For those looking to buy a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $1,500,000 and $500,000, respectively. Total sales were up 18.8 per cent year over year in the region.

"2025 has been a strong year for recreational home sales in Southern Georgian Bay, outperforming many other markets in the area. The detached luxury segment, in particular, has shown impressive momentum. Buyers from communities within the Greater Golden Horseshoe remain our largest source of demand. This past season also brought more consistent natural snowfall, which has helped attract buyers drawn to the region's skiing, snowmobiling, and resort offerings," said Desmond von Teichman, broker, Royal LePage Locations North. "While interest rates typically have a limited impact on recreational buyers – who tend to be less rate-sensitive than those in the residential market – the recent rate cuts have boosted buying power for many, motivating more people to make a purchase."

Von Teichman added that the local rental market has remained steady, noting that a small segment of recreational buyers, such as snowbirds, continue to purchase with the intent of renting out their properties seasonally. While most communities restrict short-term rentals to designated zones, seasonal leasing continues to be widely permitted.

"Looking ahead to 2026, we expect the market's momentum of renewed activity to continue. With buyer confidence improving and interest in recreational properties remaining strong, demand is likely to stay steady throughout the winter season," said Von Teichman. "However, reduced inventory levels are expected to place additional upward pressure on prices, contributing to continued price appreciation across the region."

Royal LePage is forecasting that the median price of a single-family detached home in Southern Georgian Bay will increase 7.0 per cent over the next 12 months.

QUEBEC

In the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in the province of Quebec's popular ski regions increased 3.6 per cent year over year to $566,300. In the province's recreational market, the median price of a single-family detached home is forecast to increase 3.0 per cent over the next 12 months.

Mont-Tremblant

(Mont-Tremblant, Mont-Blanc, La Conception)

During the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in the Mont-Tremblant area decreased 8.5% compared to the same period in 2024, to reach $523,400. At the same time, the median price of a condominium increased 14.2% to $462,500 during the same period. For those looking to purchase a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $500,000 and $250,000, respectively. For a condominium directly on the slopes, the entry price is around $600,000. Total sales in the region increased 27.5% year over year.

"Lower interest rates have clearly boosted demand in the Mont-Tremblant market. Although mortgages have become more affordable, the median price of single-family homes has adjusted downward this year, due to increased inventory. This represents an attractive opportunity for buyers looking to settle in the area, especially since we anticipate future price appreciation," explains Jan-Otto Bauer, real estate broker, Royal LePage Humania Mont-Tremblant.

Bauer adds: "We have seen a significant increase in inquiries from domestic buyers for recreational properties. The 'Buy Canadian' movement seems to be encouraging more clients to consider Mont-Tremblant as a holiday destination or investment opportunity, which is helping to stabilize the market and boost the local economy." Regarding rentals, Mr. Bauer explains: "The purchase of a second home in Mont-Tremblant is often motivated by the desire to make the investment profitable through short-term rentals or rentals of 31 days or more. However, it is crucial to note that Mont-Tremblant has very strict zoning regulations for short-term rentals in order to protect the resort's hotels and the peace and quiet of the neighbourhood."

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a single-family detached home in the region will rise 5.0% over the next 12 months.

Mont Saint-Sauveur

(Saint-Sauveur, Morin-Heights, Piedmont)

During the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in the Mont Saint-Sauveur area increased 5.7% compared to the same period in 2024, to reach $650,000. At the same time, the median price of a condominium increased 3.7% to $435,000 during the same period. For those looking to purchase a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $450,000 and $250,000, respectively. Total sales in the region increased 13.7% year over year.

"The undeniable appeal of the region, with its wealth of activities, services and natural spaces, combined with a varied property inventory, continues to support the market. Lower interest rates have helped maintain a sustained level of activity, offering buyers better conditions for finding their property and negotiating a price," said Éric Léger, residential and commercial real estate broker, Royal LePage Humania E.L. "The local market is doing very well, partly because the idea of buying outside Quebec is not a priority for our buyers."

Léger adds: "Rental regulations have become much stricter, making buyers less confident about the possibility of short-term rentals. However, this has not had a significant impact on our market, which is predominantly skewed towards owner-occupiers."

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a single-family detached home in the region will remain stable, increasing a modest 2.0% over the next 12 months.

Val Saint-Côme and Mont Garceau

(Saint-Côme, Saint-Donat)

During the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in the Val Saint-Côme and Mont Garceau area increased 6.9% compared to the same period in 2024, to reach $516,000, and sales increased 27.5%. For those looking to purchase a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $450,000 and $375,000, respectively.

"The recreational winter markets in Lanaudière remained relatively stable through 2025," said Éric Fugère, residential real estate broker, Royal LePage Habitations. "Although mortgage conditions have improved, they have not created a substantial shift in real estate demand. Buyers have become more demanding and consistent in their decisions. Demand is driven by the region's numerous outdoor activities, including ATVing, snowmobiling, hiking and water sports. However, we have seen a slight decline in buyer demand and difficulties for sellers, due to climate factors and the threat of mining near lakes. Cities have also severely restricted short-term rentals, which has had a significant impact."

He adds that inventory is lower and the average number of days on the market has increased slightly over the last year.

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a single-family detached home in the Val-St-Côme and Mont Garceau markets will remain stable, increasing a modest 2.0% over the next 12 months.

Bromont, Mont Sutton (Sutton, Brome and Lac Brome) and Mont Orford (Orford and Magog)

In the Eastern Townships, winter recreational markets recorded varied trends. In Bromont, the median price of a single-family detached home decreased 2.0% year over year to $700,000, while the median price of a condominium increased 17.0% to $555,000. In Mont Sutton, the median price of a single-family detached home rose sharply by 23.6% to $710,000. Finally, in Mont Orford, the median price of a single-family detached home rose 6.5% to $575,000, and that of a condominium rose 2.7% to $348,700. Total sales increased 33.7% in Bromont, 3.3% in Mont Sutton, and 25.9% in Mont Orford.

For those looking to purchase a house slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $1,200,000 in Bromont, $900,000 in Mont Sutton, and $850,000 in Mont Orford. A condominium within the ski resort itself typically starts at around $600,000 in Bromont and $450,000 in Mont Sutton. In Mont Orford, the entry price of a condominium is about $300,000, although these units are not always located directly within the ski resort.

"The appeal of nature, mountains and sports facilities, coupled with the proximity to Montreal and our lakes, remains a key driver of demand in the Eastern Townships," said Véronique Boucher, residential real estate broker, Royal LePage Au Sommet. "The perception of a continuing downward trend in interest rates has also contributed to buyers feeling more confident about committing to the purchase of a second home. We are seeing that the 'Buy Canadian' movement has prompted some to invest locally, close to our regions' attractions, rather than abroad. Some Canadian homeowners have even chosen to sell their properties in the United States to reinvest here."

Regarding rentals, Boucher explains: "Short-term rentals have become more complex. Although there is strong interest in suitable properties, supply remains limited in our regions. The impact of the legislation has been moderate, as buyers have quickly adapted to these new realities."

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a single-family detached home in the Bromont, Mont Sutton and Mont Orford markets will remain stable, increasing a modest 2.0% over the next 12 months.

Mont Sainte-Anne

(Beaupré, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré, Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Saint-Joachim)

During the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in the Mont Sainte-Anne area rose 12.3% compared to the same period in 2024, to reach $370,700. At the same time, the median price of a condominium increased 10.0% to $242,000 during the same period. For those looking to purchase a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $400,000 and $130,000, respectively. Total sales in the region decreased 12.1% year over year.

"Demand for recreational properties in Mont Sainte-Anne comes mainly from Montreal and Trois-Rivières. Since these are mostly second homes, the impact of lower interest rates on demand has not been as pronounced as in other markets," said Michèle Fournier, chartered real estate broker and vice president, Royal LePage Inter-Québec.

"However, more and more condominium associations are limiting short-term rentals in Mont Sainte-Anne. Some prohibit stays of less than 30 days or restrict access to common facilities for tenants in order to preserve the quality of life of owner-occupiers. These restrictions are contributing to a decrease in the supply of Airbnb-type properties in the region, which can have a significant impact on sales and prices, and partly explains the drop in sales in this segment of the market." Fournier adds that "the average number of days on market has increased significantly."

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a single-family detached home in the region will decrease 3.0% over the next 12 months, due to an anticipated reduction in demand and competition given the restrictions on short-term rentals.

Stoneham/Lac-Beauport

(Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, Lac Delage, St-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, Lac-Beauport)

During the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in the Stoneham/Lac-Beauport area increased 8.1% compared to the same period in 2024, to reach $600,000, and sales increased 6.3%. For those looking to purchase a house or condominium slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $850,000 and $225,000, respectively.

"The Stoneham/Lac-Beauport ski region mainly attracts buyers from Drummondville and Victoriaville. The majority of sales are cash purchases, which means that lower interest rates have had less of a direct impact on demand, but provincial demand remains strong," said Michèle Fournier, chartered real estate broker and vice president, Royal LePage Inter-Québec. "The purchase of a property is often supported by the desire to rent it out to reduce costs, even for cash purchases. It is important to note that some areas are prohibited from short-term rentals, while others are highly sought after for this opportunity." Fournier adds: "With a relatively stable inventory of properties for sale, the region has seen a significant increase in the price of single-family homes this year. In addition, the region is welcoming more and more professionals looking to settle here permanently, which is contributing to strong real estate demand. The average number of days on market has decreased slightly, reflecting this tight competition."

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a single-family detached home in the region will increase 10.0% over the next 12 months.

Massif de Charlevoix (Charlevoix West)

(Baie-Saint-Paul, Les Éboulements, Isle-aux-Coudres, Petite-Rivière-Saint-François, Saint-Hilarion, Saint-Urbain)

During the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in the Massif de Charlevoix area increased 6.1% compared to the same period in 2024, to reach $347,500, and sales increased 11.8%. For those looking to purchase a house slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $475,000.

"Massif de Charlevoix is particularly attractive to buyers from Quebec City, who can ski there for the day or opt for short-term tourist rentals," said Mathieu Harvey, residential real estate broker, Royal LePage Blanc & Noir. "It's a region known for its skiing infrastructure, far from the hustle and bustle of the city. Lower interest rates have enabled qualified clients to purchase a second home or settle there permanently, including retirees from urban centres."

Harvey adds: "The 'Buy Canadian' movement has also contributed to the strong performance of tourist rentals in the region, as many people prefer to spend their holidays in Canada this year."

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a single-family detached home in the region will remain stable, increasing a modest 2.0% over the next 12 months.

Mont Grand Fonds (Charlevoix East)

(La Malbaie, Clermont, Saint-Siméon, Saint-Aimé-des-Lacs, Notre-Dame-des-Monts, Sainte-Irénée, Baie Sainte-Catherine)

During the first nine months of the year, the median price of a single-family detached home in Charlevoix's Mont Grand Fonds area increased significantly by 14.0% compared to the same period in 2024, to reach $285,000, and sales increased 3.1%. For those looking to purchase a house slopeside or at mountain base, prices typically start at $325,000.

"Mont Grand Fonds, located just 15 minutes from La Malbaie, is particularly popular with young families thanks to its diverse offerings and easy access to amenities," said Mathieu Harvey, residential real estate broker, Royal LePage Blanc & Noir. "The region is known for its skiing and winter sports infrastructure, including 140 kilometres of cross-country ski trails and 41 kilometres of snowshoe trails, as well as its impressive natural snow cover. Tourist rental cottages are very popular here, especially since there are no caps in the region for this type of property."

Harvey adds: "We are seeing the price gap between Charlevoix East and Charlevoix West narrowing. La Malbaie recently revised its municipal assessments upwards by approximately 30%, reflecting the impressive appreciation of property values in the region. This trend is also being recorded in neighbouring municipalities."

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a single-family detached home in the region will remain stable, increasing a modest 2.0% over the next 12 months.

