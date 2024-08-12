MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - MONTONI and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, owners of the site of the former Molson Brewery, are continuing the dismantling work for its redevelopment into a complete, predominantly residential neighbourhood. The dismantling work that began in 2022 on the eastern part of the site will now continue on the western side. Dismantling of this portion of the property, which was used for storage when the brewery was still in operation, starts today, August 12. The work will continue until the summer of 2025.

Schedule: The work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Workers will comply with all applicable by-laws. No work will be done on weekends, only upon strict exception.

Traffic: The neighbouring streets will not be obstructed. Local traffic may, however, be affected by the trucks that will be travelling to and from the site. The teams will be taking every precaution to minimize these inconveniences.

Mitigation measures: Best practices will be implemented to limit noise and dust that may be caused by the work.

Safety and security: The entire premises will be fenced off and entry and exit points will be under constant surveillance to ensure the safety and security on site.

Waste management: Waste will be handled with care to minimize any potential impact on the environment.

Execution: Delsan-AIM is the company contracted by the owner-consortium for the dismantling work on the western part of the site.

The official groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be announced in the coming months.

About the redevelopment of the former Molson Brewery site

The redevelopment of the former Molson Brewery property represents the revitalization of nearly 6 million square feet of space and a unique opportunity to give the city an iconic riverside project that honours this historic site, reflects the values of the community and is inspired by Montréal's lifestyle.

Redevelopment of the site will create a complete neighbourhood where Montrealers can live, work and play, with the construction of nearly 5,000 residential units that will include affordable, social and family housing, an innovative business hub, a civic hub, local shops, tourist attractions including a museum and brewery experience, a vast central park and a school.

The ambition is to reconnect the site with its surrounding neighbourhoods and create spectacular visual windows onto the St. Lawrence River, making it a vibrant neighbourhood on a human scale, a legacy of the Montréal of yesterday, yet firmly forward-looking.

To find out more: https://redeveloppementmolson.com

