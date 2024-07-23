Molson is rewarding the grit and determination of Team Canada parents by signing them to sponsorship deals during Paris 2024

Molson is inviting Everyone In to raise a beer in honour of Team Canada parents and their contributions to the country's success on the podium in Paris.

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Molson, a partner of Team Canada, is proud to introduce a new campaign to support an unheralded – but critical – group who massively contribute to our country's success at the Games – the parents of Team Canada athletes.

Being a Team Canada parent isn't easy. From 6 a.m. practices an hour from home in the dead of winter, to spending countless hours in the stands, to the high costs of travelling to competitions around the globe, raising a world-class athlete is one tough job.

Molson 'Sponsor The Parents' (CNW Group/Molson) Molson is rewarding the grit and determination of Team Canada parents by signing them to endorsement deals.

In fact, according to a report from Canadian Sport Science, research has shown that it takes a minimum of 10 years and 10,000 hours of training for gifted athletes to achieve the highest level of competition, translating into approximately three hours of training or competition daily. For the majority of these training sessions and competitions, parents are there cheering on and supporting their children every step of the way.

To celebrate, thank and compensate parents of Team Canada athletes for the essential role they play in raising our country's stars, Molson is signing parents to endorsement deals. Sponsor The Parents puts nine Team Canada parents from across the country into the spotlight, and the sponsorship deals come with many of the perks that pro athletes receive – including paid contract signings, a starring role in a commercial, documentation of their journey in Paris across Molson's social media channels, and of course, a Molson on us!

"We're proud to support the foundation of Team Canada athletes – their parents – at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, " says Kara Fitzpatrick, Marketing Director, Molson™ & Economy Brands. "We wanted to do something meaningful to support the families of athletes who have worked impossibly hard in the background, providing endless support and energy to help get their kids to the biggest stage in sports. Launching Sponsor the Parents is an incredible way to give these parents a bit of the spotlight they so richly deserve."

The campaign will sponsor parents of athletes from across Canada from a variety of sports, including:

Tony & Fiona Di Stasio, parents of Justina Di Stasio , a wrestler from Coquitlam, British Columbia





, a wrestler from Joe & Rachelle Clay, parents of Zachary Clay , a gymnast from Chilliwack, British Columbia





, a gymnast from Travis & Susan Wog, parents of Kelsey Wog, a swimmer from Winnipeg, Manitoba





Lynda South-Simoneau , mother to Jacqueline Simoneau , a synchronized swimmer from St. Laurent, Quebec





, mother to , a synchronized swimmer from Nancy Tan & Michael Yang , parents of Brian Yang , a badminton player from Richmond Hill, Ontario

"We were so excited to be approached by Molson with this sponsorship opportunity," says Joe and Rachelle Clay, parents of Zachary Clay, Team Canada gymnast. "Zach always dreamed of going to the Olympics. When your child is so committed to something they love, you never complain. Working overtime, hundreds of trips to and from the gym and to and from the airport – it's all been worth it because he has achieved his dream. As parents, that's just what you do. We are so honoured to be officially endorsed by Molson, and we commend all they're doing to shine the spotlight on fellow Team Canada parents. Becoming an official partner has been a ton of fun and we cannot wait to get to Paris!"

Molson is a proud supporter of Team Canada, athletes, and their parents. Sponsor the Parents invites everyone to raise a Molson in support of the unsung heroes of Team Canada.

