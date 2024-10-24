Calling all singles: Simply Spiked is Giving Fans a Juicy Plus One This Holiday Season with Tyler Cameron and a New Limited Release Flavour

This holiday season, Simply Spiked Cranberry – the brand's first ever limited release – wants to help singles put an end to their families' annoying questions in a juicy way. So they're giving a lucky single, who's 21 or over, the chance to win and take one of reality TV's most popular stars, Tyler Cameron, as their plus one to a family holiday gathering.

Introducing: Juicy Plus One. From October 24th to November 14th, residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) and the United States who are 21 years and older can head to juicyplusone.com to enter for their chance to win and take Tyler as their Juicy Plus One.*

"As someone whose romantic life has been in the public spotlight for years, I definitely know what it feels like to have everyone, especially my family, interested in my dating life. I've been through many holidays just like this," says Tyler Cameron. "I'm excited to partner with Simply Spiked to help one lucky single who is looking to stop those nagging questions about their love life as soon as they walk through the door… with me, of course."

Simply Spiked is putting a juicy spin on a favourite fall flavour with the release of Simply Spiked Signature Cranberry. The brand's first-ever seasonal release, Simply Spiked CranberryTM is a premium flavoured alcohol beverage with a refreshing taste and 5% real fruit juice. A limited-time offering, Simply Spiked CranberryTM is sure to be the juicy new addition to your holiday moments.

No matter the family dynamic, Simply Spiked CranberryTM and Tyler Cameron are sure to be juicy additions to your holiday traditions this season. Thanks to Tyler's charming personality, smarts, and down-to-earth demeanour, he's the perfect plus one.

"We are so excited to continue our journey of redefining this autumn's flavour profile – in juicier and juicier ways," said a Simply Spiked spokesperson. "With Tyler, we've found the perfect partner to help make Simply Spiked Cranberry the drink of choice – for family gatherings and beyond – this holiday season."

Simply Spiked CranberryTM is available now for a limited time in 12-packs at participating retailers across the country. To celebrate responsibly and find Simply Spiked CranberryTM near you, visit drinksimplyspiked.com/locator . For more information about Simply Spiked and its products, follow the brand on social media at @simplyspikedca .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest ends on 11/15/24 at 12:59 AM EST. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.) and Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details and restrictions. If Canadian resident, mathematical skill-testing question must be correctly answered to win. One Grand Prize with an approximate retail value of $4,185 CAD for Canadian winner or $4,330 USD for U.S. winner available to be won. Film footage will be taken at prize event; therefore winner and prize event attendees may appear in Sponsors' marketing materials. Void where prohibited.

