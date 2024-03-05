Molson hides its logo on new PWHL jersey designs to bring greater visibility to women players' names

In an effort to invite Everyone In and celebrate women in sport, Molson is kicking off its upcoming multi-year PWHL partnership with its unique jersey pilot project on International Women's Day

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Molson is proud to announce its upcoming multi-year partnership with the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) through Molson's See My Name campaign, an initiative introducing an updated jersey design intended to bring greater visibility and recognition to the league's players.

Molson is sacrificing the visibility of its logo by sponsoring the space above the number on PWHL jerseys — usually covered by the players' hair — in order to give more visibility to athletes' names. (CNW Group/Molson)

Despite the growing interest in women's sports, awareness of individual women athletes still isn't where it should be. This lack of familiarity is in part due to a lack of equitable sports media coverage. According to a 2022 study, women's sports accounted for a mere 15% of total sports media coverage.1 And traditional jersey design isn't helping matters.

To bring more visibility and recognition to PWHL players, Molson, the official beer of hockey, will be sponsoring the space above PWHL jersey numbers, usually covered by the players' hair, this International Women's Day. By shifting the player's name below their number, Molson is covering its name so hers can be seen.

"We're proud to announce our upcoming new partnership with the PWHL in an actionable way," says Kara Fitzpatrick, Marketing Director, Molson™ & Economy Brands. "We're huge fans of the league and its incredible athletes and launching See My Name is a great way to help the stars of the PWHL continue to shine."

These updated jerseys will make a special appearance for International Women's Day at the March 8th Toronto vs. Montréal game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. This initiative will kick off a multi-year partnership between Molson and the PWHL, showing the brand's clear commitment to the league and elevating its players.

"International Women's Day is important for celebrating and recognizing women who are change makers, which makes it fitting for an initiative like See My Name that provides unique recognition for PWHL players," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations. "I look forward to seeing Montréal and Toronto hit the ice with these special jerseys on Friday."

Molson's See My Name initiative sends a powerful message that women athletes deserve to be seen, recognized and celebrated.

The PWHL Toronto vs. Montréal game will be broadcast on Sportsnet Friday, March 8th at 7:00pm EST.

