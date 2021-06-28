MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Molson Coors Beverage Company today announced a renewed $1.5 million contribution to organizations supporting BIPOC communities, fighting racial inequality and driving social change in the United States and Canada. The donations follow an equal contribution in 2020, bringing the Company's cumulative gift to $3 million.

"Last year, we saw an outpouring of support for social justice. For us, that meant both looking within our organization and supporting external partners who were fighting for equity in our communities," said Gavin Hattersley, President and Chief Executive Officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Our work is only beginning and we're proud to recommit our support to more than thirty action-oriented organizations that are working to tackle societal challenges to ultimately create a more just and inclusive world."

Molson Coors was spurred to action in 2020 as the negative and inequitable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on BIPOC communities became clear as well as the immediate and emergent need to eliminate systemic racism in North America. To determine how and where to direct its support, Molson Coors collected input from its employees. The result is a community investment strategy that focuses on four key areas where the business believes it can make the greatest impact: Equality, Empowerment, Community Building, and Justice.

"Enlisting feedback from our employees, we identified 33 groups that are having diverse, grassroots impacts in the communities we call home," said Michael Nordman, Senior Manager of Community Affairs at Molson Coors. "We are committed long-term to addressing the negative impacts of systemic racism, mass incarceration, and inequities in areas like education and economic opportunity to create a more just society."

With these contributions, progress is being made in communities across North America, including:

Investments in the South and West sides of Chicago by partnering with My Block , My Hood , My City to provide small business relief grants and support its community building neighborhood program, One Block at a Time;

by partnering with , , My City to provide small business relief grants and support its community building neighborhood program, at a Time; Partnering with the Sherman Phoenix Foundation in Milwaukee which leverages strategies focused on economic equity and empowerment, entrepreneurship and small business success, and emotional wellness for leaders of color;

which leverages strategies focused on economic equity and empowerment, entrepreneurship and small business success, and emotional wellness for leaders of color; Supporting The Bail Project, a national nonprofit that provides free bail assistance to thousands of low-income people every year while working to eliminate cash bail;

Investments towards organizations providing counselling, education, and justice support for Indigenous peoples and communities across Canada ;

; Supported the launch of Black Resilience in Colorado Fund to address systemic racism and inequities that negatively impact Black communities throughout the seven-county Metro Denver area and beyond;

In Ohio , where Molson Coors Trenton Brewery is located, partnering with the Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio to launch the new Center on Social Justice to further impact the work; and

, where Molson Coors Trenton Brewery is located, partnering with the Urban League of to launch the new Center on Social Justice to further impact the work; and In Shenandoah, VA , Molson Coors provided the seed funding for the Black & Brown Business Growth program supporting the growth and longevity of black- and brown-owned businesses.

Donations distributed in 2021 will build upon the impacts already achieved via the Company's 2020 contributions.

Earlier this month, Molson Coors evolved its environmental, social and governance strategy to emphasize a renewed focus on People and Planet, as outlined in its "Our Imprint Report." This multiyear investment is a first step following this commitment. Molson Coors is standing up against systemic racism, injustice and disenfranchisement and reshaping communities in ways that are more empowering for and inclusive of marginalized communities. Other activities include strengthening the Company's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and setting new representation goals, enhancing employee resources and Tenth & Blake's Brewing Education scholarship program.

For more information on Molson Coors commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion or community impact strategy, visit www.molsoncoors.com. For a full list of partner organizations, please contact Michael Nordman, Sr. Manager of Community Affairs, at [email protected].

