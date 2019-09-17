Molson Coors Opens Fraser Valley Brewery At Chilliwack

Frederic Landtmeters, president and CEO of Molson Coors Canada was joined by Andrew Molson, chairman of the board at Molson Coors Brewing Company, along with Pete Coors, vice chairman of the board, board member Geoff Molson, members of the Molson Coors Canada management team, local dignitaries and employees for this milestone occasion on Tuesday September 17 th .

"This new modern brewery nestled at the foot of the Cascade mountain range of British Columbia in Chilliwack will proudly brew the Molson and Coors trademarks along with many other brands within our portfolio. This brewery will primarily serve our western Canadian markets positioned strategically in British Columbia to offer an efficient and effective modern brewery to compete in this important market", said Frederic Landtmeters. "This modern brewery continues the long-standing commitment to our environment with sustainability at the heart of our operational excellence and efficiencies in our brewing and distribution operations."

"It is a true honor to have witnessed such an historic event. Our two founding families, Molson and Coors, represent two of the longest standing family brewing names in North America and beyond. Today marks the continuation of our rich heritage and we couldn't be prouder to stand together in British Columbia on this important occasion in our brewing history", said Andrew Molson, seventh-generation member of the Molson family.

"On behalf of Chilliwack City Council, it is a pleasure to officially welcome Molson Coors Canada to Chilliwack," said Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove who also attended the event. "Back in the 1890s, Chilliwack was home to the first successful hop-growing field in British Columbia and was a leader in hop farming until the 1990s. With Molson Coors now in Chilliwack, it feels like we've come full circle."

Local artist Freida George and Chief David Jimmie attended the official opening to assist with the unveiling of a woven piece of art commissioned by Freida George to recognize the heritage of the Stó:lō people in the area where the brewery is located.

The brewery project was announced in August 2016 and has been under construction the past three years creating over 1,000 construction related jobs in the area. The brewery will set a new standard for sustainability. Compared to the recently closed Vancouver brewery, the new modern Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack will reduce energy use by 20% and water by 40%. The Chilliwack brewery will be equipped with improved technologies that will deliver on reduced energy consumption, CO2 emissions and carbon footprint, such as optimized equipment layouts to reduce beer loss and waste, and a state-of-the-art CO2 recovery system.

About Molson Coors

Molson Coors Brewing Company has defined brewing greatness for more than two centuries. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the world's beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharp's Doom Bar to Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.

Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means focusing on sustainability and accountability from the start. Molson Coors is committed to leaving a positive imprint on our consumers, employees, communities and the environment as reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

