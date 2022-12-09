MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - You are invited to the 2022 edition of Moisson Montreal's traditional Moisson de Noël. During this festive event, guests, volunteers, and employees will prepare the last 3,000 holiday baskets. In total, 20,000 baskets will be distributed to our 300 community agencies on the Island of Montreal. This year, we are honoured to have chef, restaurateur, and food producer Stefano Faita as our Moisson de Noël patron. He will host the basket preparation activity while activist singer Émile Bilodeau will perform for our guests.

Furthermore, many political and public personalities will take part including actresses Anick Lemay, Tammy Verge, Catherine Brunet, Michèle Deslauriers, author India Desjardins, comedian Mario Jean, magician Luc Langevin, and more. Moisson Montréal spokespersons actress Élise Guilbault and multidisciplinary designer Justin Kingsley will also be there.

This year, our holiday food baskets contain 21 sought-after items from 13 generous donors, a record of which we are very proud.

For spokesperson Élise Guilbault, the Moisson de Noël is a must-attend event. "It is so moving to see how people rally in solidarity around the making of the holiday baskets. This event makes us more aware than ever that not everyone will have plenty of food over the holidays, especially given the current economic situation. But it is comforting to know that every gesture counts and that Moisson Montréal makes a real difference in people's lives."

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal is a registered charity founded in 1984 and the largest food bank in Canada. Its mission is to provide an optimal food supply for community agencies serving the Island of Montreal's most vulnerable people while actively participating in the development of sustainable solutions. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers and food donors, Moisson Montréal benefits from an extraordinary leverage effect: for each dollar donated the organization redistributes more than $15 worth of food. Moisson Montréal gives 17 million kg of food per year to the greater community network, including nearly 300 community agencies on the Island of Montreal that respond to 714,000 monthly requests for food assistance.

