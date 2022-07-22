Moisson Montréal Names Chantal Vézina as Executive Director

MONTREAL, July 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Board of Directors of Moisson Montréal is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Chantal Vézina as Executive Director. She will take office on September 6, 2022, succeeding Richard D Daneau who is retiring on August 5. Ms Vézina is currently the Executive Director of the Conseil des Industries Bioalimentaires de l'île de Montréal, a non-profit organization that works with small and medium-sized businesses in the biofood industry to guide, support, and contribute to their growth.

Mr. Pierre G. Brodeur, President of the Board of Directors of Moisson Montréal, emphasized that "Ms Vézina's professional experience in the food industry and in retail as well as her knowledge of issues related to food security will be undeniable assets in allowing Moisson Montréal to continue its development and increase its impact in the community."

The Board of Directors is very proud to welcome Ms Vézina as Executive Director. "Beyond the pursuit of ongoing projects and activities, we are convinced that with Ms Vézina's leadership, close collaboration will continue with the 300 community agencies supplied by Moisson Montréal, as well as with our generous donors, many partners, and all of our dedicated employees and volunteers," added Mr. Brodeur.

Ms Vézina holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Université Laval and a certificate in public relations, advertising, and applied communications from Université de Montréal.

About Moisson Montréal

Moisson Montréal is a registered charity founded in 1984 and the largest food bank in Canada. Its mission is to provide an optimal food supply for community organizations serving vulnerable people on the Island of Montreal while actively participating in the development of sustainable solutions. Thanks to the generosity of volunteers and food donors, Moisson Montréal benefits from an extraordinary leverage effect: for each dollar donated the organization redistributes more than $15 worth of food. Moisson Montréal gives 17 million kg of food per year to the community network, including nearly 300 community agencies on the Island of Montreal that respond to 714,000 monthly requests for food assistance.

