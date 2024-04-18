KAHNAWÀ:KE, QC, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - 18 Onerahtókha 2024 - The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and Hydro-Québec signed the project agreements to formalize the historic joint ownership of the Hertel–New York Interconnection Line ("Hertel Line") today, at a ceremony held on the Mohawk Territory of Kahnawà:ke.

The agreements, signed by Ohén:ton Í:iente ne Ratitsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, Hydro-Québec Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sabia, and the Québec Minister responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, officially designate the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and Hydro-Québec as co-owners of the Hertel Line, once in service, via the Horizon Kahnawà:ke Hydro-Québec Limited Partnership.

Upon commissioning in 2026, the Hertel Line will be a 58-km, 400-kV underground transmission line running from Hertel substation in La Prairie to the Rivière Richelieu, where it will interconnect with a line in New York State. The Hertel Line will carry 1,250 MW of renewable electricity to New York City, enough to power 1 million homes.

"Kanien'kehá:ka ironworkers helped build the New York City skyline, and now Kahnawà:ke will contribute to the city in a different way by transporting renewable energy to light up the very skyline Mohawks helped build," said Ohén:ton Í:iente ne Ratitsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky- Deer. "This agreement is especially remarkable because it will be the first time that Hydro-Québec shares ownership of its transmission infrastructure with a third party and a First Nation community."

"When I look to the future, one thing is clear: the immense challenge of the energy transition will require creativity and open minds," said Michael Sabia, President and CEO of Hydro-Québec. "The agreement we celebrate today with the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is a true testament to that spirit of innovation. I hope it will serve as an example of how we can work differently with other Indigenous partners across Québec. A new way of working, which is at the heart of the idea of economic reconciliation."

"The agreement signed today gives me hope that more partnerships like this one will materialize in the future so that more communities can be included in major projects," said Ian Lafrenière, Minister responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit.

As part of the project agreements, Hydro-Québec is pledging a $10-million donation to the new Kahnawà:ke Cultural Arts Center, to become the leading donor on the project. The donation demonstrates the close ties forged between Kahnawà:ke and Hydro-Québec in recent years.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

