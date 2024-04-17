KAHNAWAKE, QC, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke (MCK) and the Government of Canada have taken a significant step towards strengthening their relationship and promoting self-determination for the Kanien'kehá:ka of Kahnawà:ke. Today, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed, outlining the relationship between the parties and the shared objective of exploring negotiations mandates to establish inter-governmental agreements between the parties in various sectors.

Officially titled the Memorandum of Understanding on the Kanien'kehá:ka of Kahnawà:ke and Canada Relations: a New Path Forward, the MOU was signed by Ohén:ton Í:iente ne Ratitsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. This historic agreement sets the stage for exploring renewed relationships on subject matters such as lands, environment, registration, gaming, justice, fiscal relations, consultation, economic development, and child and family services. The agreement will also foster working relationships on other subjects that may arise.

The MOU signifies a renewed commitment to dialogue and collaboration between the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and the Government of Canada.

"We're happy to be entering into a renewed process to take meaningful steps in several different areas that will positively impact Kahnawa'kehró:non by ensuring that we work towards demanding Canada respect Kahnawà:ke's self-determination," expressed Ohén:ton Í:iente ne Ratitsénhaienhs Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer. "It provides us with the opportunity to the tackle federal barriers we currently face, as well as the space to draft our own agreements to better meet the unique needs of our community."

"As Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, I will work to ensure the name of today's Memorandum of Understanding between our two nations is more than just a name," said Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree. "A New Path Forward requires equal partnership, respect and understanding, and above all, a shared desire to make the future better than the past. Those are the commitments I am making today. More to do."

The signing of this MOU marks a significant milestone for the Kanien'kehá:ka of Kahnawà:ke and reflects the commitment of both the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke and the Government of Canada to work together in a spirit of good faith and mutual respect.

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Lisa Lahache, Political Press Attaché, Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, [email protected], 450-632-7500; Joanna Sivasankaran, Director of communications, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations: Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]