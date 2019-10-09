Mohawk College Selects Canvas as its Learning Management Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Instructure, Inc. (NYSE: INST) today announced Mohawk College has selected its Canvas learning management platform to empower educators and engage students.

"Mohawk is committed to ensuring access to leading-edge teaching and learning resources," said Paul Armstrong, VP, Academics at Mohawk College. "The implementation of Canvas will equip our faculty to enable the latest and greatest technology, ensuring students and graduates remain FutureReady."

Higher education has embraced learning management platforms as a means to further education, using them for accessing resources, like syllabi and assignments, to demonstrating mastery through assessments, discussion groups, and content sharing. Canvas is known for its ease of use, flexibility and mobile capabilities, and is consistently chosen by leading educational institutions that focus on positive student experiences and faculty excellence.

An LMS committee comprised of Mohawk College students, faculty and staff had the opportunity to review several options and selected Canvas after careful consideration and a review of peer institutions. Mohawk's college-wide system, which will be called myCanvas, will be launched in Spring 2020, with support materials available for students and faculty.

ABOUT MOHAWK COLLEGE

Mohawk College educates and serves more than 32,500 full-time, part-time, apprenticeship and international students at three main campuses in Hamilton, Ontario and at learning hubs across Hamilton through City School by Mohawk, and at the college's Aerospace Training Hub at Hamilton International Airport. Mohawk is among the leading colleges in Canada for applied research. It has been named one of Canada's greenest employers for six years in a row, holds a GOLD STARS rating from AASHE for sustainability achievements and is home to the country's largest net zero energy institutional building, The Joyce Centre for Partnership & Innovation. More than 125,000 people have graduated from Mohawk since it was founded.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE

Instructure (NYSE: INST) helps people grow from the first day of school to the last day of work. More than 30 million people use the Canvas Learning Management Platform for schools and the Bridge Employee Development Platform for businesses. More information at www.instructure.com .

