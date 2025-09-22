Mohawk College and ECO Canada Launch New Online Sustainability Courses for Public Access

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Mohawk College and ECO Canada are proud to announce the public launch of three new online courses designed to empower professionals and entrepreneurs with practical sustainability skills. The courses can be taken individually or as part of a connected stack.

These courses are now available as the first offerings from the newly established Centre for Applied Learning in Sustainability, a strategic partnership between the two organizations, ECO Canada and Mohawk College.

This launch follows the November 2024 announcement of the partnership which is aimed at enhancing workforce development within Canada's rapidly growing environmental sector.

The Centre for Applied Learning in Sustainability leverages the strengths of both organizations to deliver innovative training solutions that address the urgent need for skilled professionals in sustainability and environmental management.

With approximately 1.4 million individuals currently contributing to environmental protection, natural resource management, and sustainability across Canada—and a projected need for 500,000 more by 2033—this initiative is both timely and essential.

The Centre will continue to roll out programs that support the green and blue economies, helping Canadians upskill and thrive in this evolving landscape.

"This partnership brings together the academic leadership of Mohawk College with ECO Canada's expertise in environmental workforce solutions. Together, we are committed to filling the existing gaps between industry needs and available training," said Kevin Nilsen, President and CEO of ECO Canada.

"The introduction of these new micro-credentials is an exciting next step in Mohawk College's collaboration with ECO Canada," said Cebert Adamson, Vice President, Academic, Mohawk College. "The courses will provide professionals and entrepreneurs with practical sustainability skills that they can begin applying immediately to their short-term and long-term business goals."

Sustainability in Business Practices micro-credentials are designed to equip professionals, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers with the tools, insights, and approaches needed to drive sustainability in today's business environment. Each course in the connected stack of micro-credentials offers a strong foundation in sustainability practices and applications for small businesses, supply chain strategies and data-informed decision making to maximize sustainability efforts in business practices. The courses are available through online, asynchronous learning.

The Sustainability in Business Practices courses now open for enrollment are:

Sustainable Solutions for Small Business and Entrepreneurs : This 28-hour course tackles the real-world sustainability challenges small businesses face—from carbon emissions and packaging waste to supply chain impacts and carbon tax compliance.



Sustainability within the Supply Chain : This 40-hour course equips learners with the tools to enhance sustainability across the entire supply chain.



Using the SCOR model, participants will explore the environmental, social, and economic pillars of supply chain sustainability—gaining strategies to reduce carbon footprints, foster responsible business practices, and strengthen supplier relationships.



Sustainability Analytics: This 40-hour course explores ways organizations can maximize business value from sustainability efforts.



Participants will learn how to collect, analyze, and communicate insights from a wide-range of sustainability-related factors including energy, resource use, greenhouse gas emission, and supply chain performance to overall resource efficiency.

Courses are open for registration. For more information or to enroll, please visit www.eco.ca/training-and-education/mohawk-college/

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

