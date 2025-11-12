ECO Canada Launches New Training Website: ECO Academy

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - We're thrilled to announce the launch of ECO Academy, our new training website – your prime destination for scaling up your skills and advancing your environmental career. Whether you're just starting out in the industry or looking to take your expertise to the next level, we've got you covered with over 100 online courses, workshops, and webinars tailored to meet your professional development needs at any stage of your career.

Why Choose ECO Academy?

Learn, grow, succeed - ECO Academy is designed to help you stay ahead of industry trends, gain in-demand skills, and connect with some of Canada's top experts. No matter your goal, whether it's enhancing your technical knowledge, exploring new career opportunities, or gaining specialized training, our site offers a seamless and user-friendly experience for all your learning needs.

Affordable learning- ECO Academy offers a competitive range of pricing in comparison to equivalent courses on the market. Plus, ECO Academy has plenty of free coursesand webinars to help advance your career. If you're a certified EP® from ECO Canada, you also benefit from a 25% discount on all ECO Canada courses.

What Can You Expect?

Diverse Course Offerings : Our training programs offer a wide range of topics to explore, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), environmental science, policy, and sustainable business practices.

: Our training programs offer a wide range of topics to explore, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), environmental science, policy, and sustainable business practices. Flexible Learning : Browse courses by topic, career stage, or pricing, making it easier than ever to find the right fit for your schedule and goals from anywhere in the world.

: Browse courses by topic, career stage, or pricing, making it easier than ever to find the right fit for your schedule and goals from anywhere in the world. Access to Experts : Learn from Canada's leading environmental professionals who bring real-world insights and practical knowledge to every course.

: Learn from Canada's leading environmental professionals who bring real-world insights and practical knowledge to every course. Certificates & Badges: When you complete an Eco Academy course, you'll earn both a certificate and a digital badge. Your certificate validates your achievement, while your badge can be proudly displayed on LinkedIn, showcasing your skills and helping you stand out to employers and peers.

We're excited to introduce a fresh lineup of professional development courses designed to help you grow, lead, and adapt in today's evolving workplace. Whether you're looking to strengthen team dynamics, sharpen your problem-solving skills, or lead with greater emotional insight, these new offerings have you covered:

Building Workplace Trust – Cultivate stronger relationships and foster a culture of integrity.

– Cultivate stronger relationships and foster a culture of integrity. Advanced Problem Solving – Tackle challenges with strategic thinking and innovative approaches.

– Tackle challenges with strategic thinking and innovative approaches. Exploring Leadership Styles – Discover how different leadership approaches impact team performance.

– Discover how different leadership approaches impact team performance. Generational Dynamics: Navigating Multigenerational Workplaces – Bridge generational gaps and enhance collaboration.

– Bridge generational gaps and enhance collaboration. Introduction to Data Security – Understand the essentials of protecting sensitive information.

– Understand the essentials of protecting sensitive information. Leading with Emotional Intelligence – Boost your leadership impact through empathy and self-awareness.

Testimonials from our most popular ECO Academy Courses:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Primer Course

"Overall, the course content is very well organized. Simple language was used to explain very complex topics. Interactive activities provided me with a better understanding of the latest on AI. The course also included real-life examples of AI in different work processes and industries. Best of all, it was free!"

Project Management Essentials

"I gained tools that were definitely in my blind spot; I was never taught how to take charge of large projects, and I feel more equipped to do so now."

"This was laid out in a complete, concise, and easy to understand way. Too often PME courses deal in vague terms but here there were concrete explanations."

Essential Skills for Job Seekers

"I liked the practical questions and answer choices given that help to think about the question and the appropriate answer that aligns with it. The huge resource bank, I downloaded all the documents. What an amazing course. Everything I need to be able to prepare for work life in Canada. It also showed me all that I do NOT know and need to make myself aware of or familiar with. Thank you, Team ECO Canada."

Your Pathway to Success

With our new easy-to-navigate website, taking the next step in your career has never been more straightforward. Whether you're enhancing your existing skills or venturing into new areas, we offer a wealth of resources that empower you to grow professionally.

To celebrate the launch of the new ECO Academy website, we're happy to share this promo code for 20% off all online courses till November 30th: AcademyLaunch20

Don't miss out on the chance to invest in your future. Visit our new site today and start your journey toward professional advancement. ECO Academy looks forward to being a part of your career growth, and it starts here: https://ecoacademy.ca/

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

