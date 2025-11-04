ECO Canada Applauds Federal Investments in Workforce Development

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - ECO Canada welcomes the Government of Canada's Budget 2025 commitments to strengthen the national workforce through transformative investments aimed at addressing youth unemployment and underemployment.

The federal government's renewed support includes a three-year, $635 million investment in the Student Work Placement Program (SWPP)--a program ECO Canada has proudly delivered since 2017. SWPP provides vital school-to-work opportunities for young Canadians pursuing careers in the green and blue economies.

Additionally, the two-year, $308 million allocation to the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program (YESS) demonstrates a strong commitment to helping youth transition into careers aligned with their education. These initiatives not only empower young professionals but also enable employers to expand their talent pipelines and enhance Canada's global competitiveness.

"The federal government's continued investment in work-integrated learning programs like the Student Work Placement Program is a vital step toward building a resilient and future-ready workforce," said Kevin Nilsen, President & CEO of ECO Canada. "These initiatives support students in gaining real-world experience and strengthen Canada's environmental sector by ensuring we have the talent needed to meet the challenges of tomorrow. They align perfectly with our mission to build the workforce and support environmental professionals and employers through training, certification, and employment programs."

The budget also includes a reskilling package to help Canadians transition into high-demand sectors such as clean technology, sustainability, and nature-based solutions. With youth unemployment currently at 14.7%, ECO Canada is actively delivering programs such as the Science Horizons Youth Internship, Digital Skills for Youth, and SWPP, all of which directly support this national priority.

The Foreign Credential Recognition Action Fund will accelerate the integration of internationally trained professionals into Canada's workforce. ECO Canada's Environmental Foreign Talent Development Program, which reimburses employers up to 75% of wages for hiring newcomers, is well-positioned to scale in response to this funding.

"These budget measures will help us expand our reach, deepen our impact, and ensure that Canada's environmental workforce is inclusive, skilled, and resilient," added Kevin Nilsen.

ECO Canada also welcomes the launch of the Workforce Alliance, including the Workforce Innovation Fund, which will inject $383 million over five years into workforce development. The green and blue economies stand to benefit significantly from this investment.

"To ensure Canada remains competitive on the global stage, we must prioritize building a strong, skilled workforce," said Kevin Nilsen. "This means investing in training, credential recognition, and inclusive pathways that empower Canadians to thrive in emerging sectors. A robust workforce is the foundation of innovation, sustainability, and long-term economic growth."

ECO Canada looks forward to collaborating with government partners, employers, and educators to ensure these investments translate into meaningful opportunities for workers across the country.

About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

