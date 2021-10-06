Charton Hobbs inc, is appointed strategic partner and national distributor for the range of prestige cuvées in Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Moët Hennessy is pleased to announce the expansion of its collaboration with Charton Hobbs Inc., the ambassador of premium brands in Canada since 1925, with the addition of the Champagne Armand de Brignac collection to its celebrated portfolio. Effective January 1, 2022, Charton Hobbs will be the strategic partner responsible for representing and distributing Champagne Armand de Brignac's range of prestige cuvées across Canada.

With its striking look and natural appeal to a global and diverse luxury consumer, Armand de Brignac has brought unprecedented innovation and energy to the champagne category since 2006. It has been a worldwide success with a strong presence in North America, Asia, and Europe.

This announcement follows Moët Hennessy's recent partnership with Shawn JAY-Z Carter through the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in Armand de Brignac revealed earlier this year. Moët Hennessy, the wines and spirits division of LVMH oversees exceptional champagnes, wines and spirits from around the world, which includes a collection of rare brands where heritage and innovation, authenticity and creativity converge. The recent partnership reflects a shared vision between Moët Hennessy and Shawn JAY-Z Carter for the future of this iconic Maison.

"Moët Hennessy regroups twenty-five Maisons many of which have been around for centuries, while others in the portfolio are just starting their journey. Our vision is to lead the future of the luxury wines and spirits category from the terroir to communities," says Alexis de Calonne, managing director of Moët Hennessy in Canada.

For nearly a century Charton Hobbs has been cultivating the Canadian wine and spirits landscape by partnering with the world's most talented and influential producers, leading retailers, and hospitality trade networks. The organization brings premium products and brand experiences to consumers across the country.

"We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Moët Hennessy and we believe that the combination of our existing portfolio coupled with the strength of the Armand de Brignac brand will allow us to take the business to new heights in Canada," says Duncan Hobbs, president & CEO, Charton Hobbs.

Moët Hennessy and Charton Hobbs have worked in close partnership since 2007 in nurturing, innovating, and growing a leading position in the luxury spirits and wine category in Canada.

About Champagne Armand de Brignac

Champagne Armand de Brignac is a range of prestige cuvées that offer uncompromising quality and taste, [crafted by 13th-generation champagne growers, the Cattier family. Drawing upon more than three centuries of experience in the region, the father and son winemaking team create each distinctive cuvée] with exquisite attention to detail, including the selection of only the most emblematic vineyards, taking solely the first and freshest portion of the cuvée press and blending a unique trio of vintages. Each bottle is finished by hand with the application of French pewter labels and hand polishing. A small and highly skilled team of just 18 people touch a bottle from pressing the fruit to departure from the cellars in France. The result is a champagne that echoes unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship. The Champagne Armand de Brignac collection is available in limited quantities around the world and is comprised of Gold Brut, Brut Rosé, Demi Sec, and the ultra-prestige single varietals, the Blanc de Blancs and Blanc de Noirs. To learn more about Champagne Armand de Brignac, visit armanddebrignac.com.

Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the wine and spirits division of LVMH, the world's leading luxury products group. Moët Hennessy, the largest luxury wine and spirits company in the world, encompasses the following prestigious brands internationally renowned for the excellent quality of their craftsmanship and their products: Dom Pérignon, Krug, Moët & Chandon, Ruinart, Veuve Clicquot champagnes. Hennessy cognac, Belvedere vodka, Chandon California sparkling wines, Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt scotch whiskies, Volcan Tequila, and fine wines, including Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton, Numanthia and Terrazas de los Andes. Moët Hennessy is distributed by Charton Hobbs in Canada.

About Charton Hobbs

Charton Hobbs credit their longevity and passion to building great brands. Since 1925, they have worked with some of the world's most talented and influential producers to make premium alcohol products accessible to all Canadians. They nurture longstanding relationships with retailers, grow alongside hospitality trade leaders, and remain committed to a team of dedicated industry professionals. By sharing their vision with these indispensable players, they have introduced generations of Canadians to wine and spirit brands that endure. They are the "Ambassador of Premium Brands." Learn more at www.chartonhobbs.com

SOURCE Moët Hennessy Canada

For further information: Nadia Ali, Account Director, [email protected], 647 621 6766