MoEngage Achieves Rapid Growth in Canada Based on Increased Demand for Customer Engagement Platforms

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- MoEngage , the insights-led customer engagement platform, today announced that it has expanded its operations in the key market of Canada.

MoEngage has been established in the Canadian market since 2019. In the last year alone, MoEngage achieved a 7x growth rate in revenue across Canada. Recent Canada-based customers include fintech company Plastk; digital publisher Investing News Network; social news app Voco.social; personalized discovery platform Peekage, and the largest retailer in Canada, which holds a portfolio of grocery, food, pharmacy and apparel brands.

An estimated 82 percent of Canadian consumers shopped online in 2020 due to mandatory lockdowns and COVID restrictions, spending a total of $85 Billion. Between November 2020 and March 2021, 9 percent of Canadian consumers bought physical goods online for the first time, and 13 percent ordered groceries online for the first time. Even as COVID restrictions have eased across Canada, consumers are sticking with these newly acquired digital buying habits to engage with brands. For brands to build lasting relationships and loyalty with these customers, they must create highly personalized customer experiences that make customers feel valued - no matter if that's in-store or online.

Jatin Gera, who recently joined MoEngage as its Head of Enterprise Strategy for the U.S. and Canada is based out of Toronto, continues to develop the company's growth and build customer relationships across the region.

"MoEngage is investing more resources in the Canadian market due to increased demand. Canadian brands need modern technologies that support and optimize their digital marketing and customer engagement initiatives. As more Canadian consumers use online channels to connect with their favorite brands, marketers need modern, digital-first tools that help them create personalized experiences for customers," said Jatin Gera , Head of Enterprise Strategy for North America at MoEngage. "Consumers around the world expect brands to share messages and offers that anticipate their needs and make it easy to find what they want, and Canadian shoppers are no different in that regard. That's why we're deepening our support for Canadian marketers as we continue to grow in North America."

"As Canada's first secured credit card with premium rewards, we recognize the importance of connecting with our customers on a deeper level to build strong relationships," said Anil Rege, Chief Marketing Officer at Plastk. "MoEngage will help us offer a truly personalized experience for our customers across all channels as we continue to grow and scale our customer engagement strategy in Canada, and help Canadians achieve financial freedom."

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Domino's, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion customers every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, B Capital, Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

